"It's going to be Adam Zampa versus Virat Kohli" - Former India batter's massive claim ahead of IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Former Indian batter Ambati Rayudu has predicted a showdown between Virat Kohli and Adam Zampa in the first semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy. India and Australia will play the fixture on Tuesday, March 4, in Dubai.

Kohli's struggle against leg-spinners in recent times is known to all, and Rayudu believes that the former Indian skipper's current form will help him when India face Australia in the all-important match.

“It’s going to be Adam Zampa versus Virat Kohli. Virat has struggled a bit against leg-spinners lately, but the kind of form he has shown in this tournament will serve him well against Australia," Rayudu said while talking on JioHotstar (via Hindustan Times).

For context, Adam Zampa has got the better of Virat Kohli five times in ODIs since 2017. He has given away 245 runs and has bowled 73 dot balls against the star Indian batter during these meetings.

In this battle, Kohli's best showing against Zampa came in 2019 when he scored 101 runs off 79 balls. However, he was also dismissed twice. The last time these two faced off in an ODI was in 2023, but Zampa could not pick up Kohli's wicket on that occasion.

Given the nature of the surface in Dubai, Zampa will have a massive role to play, and the battle between him and Kohli will be an interesting one to witness.

Rayudu hails Virat Kohli for his 300th ODI appearance

Further, Ambati Rayudu also hailed Virat Kohli for making his 300th ODI appearance in the 2025 Champions Trophy clash against New Zealand. Kohli looked good in the game but was unfortunately dismissed for just 11 runs off 14 balls, which included a couple of boundaries.

“The intent was there, and expectations were high. You could see in his eyes that he was focused, hungry for a big score. On big occasions, Virat Kohli usually rises to the challenge and gives us those celebratory moments. Unfortunately, today, Glenn Phillips took an unbelievable catch to dismiss him. It was just one of those days where luck wasn't on his side," Rayudu said.

Kohli will have a vital role to play when India face Australia in the semifinal. He will be expected to put up a solid display in the crucial match for the Men in Blue. Rayudu expressed his hope for Kohli to deliver against Steve Smith and his troops.

"But hopefully, he converts this hunger into a big innings in the semi-finals. We all want to see him at his best, and he has our full support," he added.

