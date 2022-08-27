"It’s not going to happen every time that we will get a team out in a session or two" - Anrich Nortje reflects on South Africa's display on Day 2 against England 

South African pacer Anrich Nortje believes the bowling unit created pressure on the England batters on Friday. The hosts amassed a massive first innings total of 417-9 to secure a lead of 264 runs courtesy of centuries from Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes.

The Proteas bowling unit, which comprises a second spinner in place of Marco Jansen, had England reeling at 43-3 at one stage. However, a counter-attacking innings by Jonny Bairstow set the tempo for England.

The Ben Stokes-led side piled on the runs on Day 2 after dense clouds cleared the way for clear skies and the pitch eased up for batting.

Sky Sports Cricket @SkyCricket



Anrich Nortje grabs his second wicket in quick succession as Crawley falls for 38 🏏 🎙️ "What a good one that is!"Anrich Nortje grabs his second wicket in quick succession as Crawley falls for 38 🏏 #ENGvSA 🎙️ "What a good one that is!"Anrich Nortje grabs his second wicket in quick succession as Crawley falls for 38 🏏#ENGvSA https://t.co/AWr05f9wjm

South Africa managed to claim the last seven wickets for just 68 runs in the second innings of the first Test, but Nortje claims that such instances are hard to replicate.

After the culmination of Day 2 in Manchester, he said:

“That was a major time in the game to try and keep that (pressure) on. It’s not going to happen every time that we will get a team out in a session or two. That was definitely the ideal time to get more sticks, maybe something happening with the ball or maybe more bounce. As the ball got older it definitely got harder so that was definitely the period to do it.”

Nortje claimed figures of 3-82 in the first innings. The right-arm pacer claimed the wicket of Ollie Pope late on Day 1 and dismissed Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow earlier today.

"Ya I do, 100%" - Anrich Nortje on South Africa's decision to field two spinners

Sky Sports Cricket @SkyCricket Broad's fun is over! A dashing cameo ends with the England man stumped off Harmer 🏏 Broad's fun is over! A dashing cameo ends with the England man stumped off Harmer 🏏 https://t.co/bcSoqzsun7

Dean Elgar took a surprising call by choosing to play Simon Harmer instead of Marco Jansen in the playing XI. The left-arm seamer claimed four wickets in the first Test, including the crucial wicket of Joe Root in the first innings.

Harmer and Maharaj ended up bowling a combined total of 45.4 overs in the first innings. The duo shared three wickets, which came at the fag end of the batting order.

Shedding further light on the Proteas' display on Day 2, Nortje said:

“It's a dry wicket, compared to Lord's and you have to go according to the conditions. Ya I do, 100%."

He added:

“Basically in the whole innings the ball missed the edge of the bat and you still felt like you were in (with a chance). They really absorbed the pressure well especially at the start and then slowly but surely built that momentum and that partnership which was key for them."

South Africa cautiously began their second innings and finished the day at 23-0. They still trail by a massive margin of 241 runs with three days left in the contest.

Were South Africa right in fielding two spinners in the playing XI? Let us know what you think.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Yasho Amonkar