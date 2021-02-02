"It’s going to be a very interesting dynamic" - Kevin Pietersen on Virat Kohli's captaincy

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen is eager to see how Virat Kohli goes about as the captain after his deputy Ajinkya Rahane delivered a stunning series win Down Under.

Virat Kohli returned to India on paternity leave after the first Test at the Adelaide Oval, where Team India were humbled inside three days. However, Rahane took the reins of an injury-ravaged team and engineered a brilliant turnaround very few saw coming.

Speaking on Star Sports Cricket Connected, Kevin Pieterson talked about how Virat Kohli builds on his team's momentum.

"Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, how’s he going to go, being captain in Australia and then coming back and Kohli, how’s that dynamic going to work? It’s going to be a very interesting dynamic. I think that might be, something that is talked about a lot during this series," Kevin Pietersen said.

Kevin Pietersen believes the four-match Test series against England could bring about interesting dynamics in Team India's captaincy debate, saying in this regard:

"There are so many different permutations that could happen in this Test series, but I think there’s going to be a very interesting story that’s going to run through this series – Kohli comes back as captain after Ajinkya Rahane was so good in Australia."

Kevin Pietersen apprehensive about the 'technique' of England batsmen

England openers struggled in the Test series against Sri Lanka.

Despite England whitewashing Sri Lanka 2-0 in the latter's backyard, the visiting openers struggled against the Sri Lankan spinners.

Dominic Sibley did score a half-century in the final innings of the Test series. However, Kevin Pietersen believes that barring Joe Root, the other batsmen will have to sort out their techniques to succeed in Indian conditions.

"I know Joe Root has been outstanding in Sri Lanka; so he’s clearly somebody who’s going to come in with a lot of form. England’s opening batsmen – have they got enough time to turn their techniques around," Kevin Pietersen wondered.

Ben Stokes is back in the team after being resting for the Sri Lanka series. There will also be a lot riding on James Anderson during the series. Kevin Pietersen said in this regard:

"Sibley did well in the last Test match. Has Crawley got enough time to turn his technique around? Is Burns going to come back in? Ben Stokes is there, and he’s an absolute super star. Is Anderson going to be able to do the business?"

The first Test between India and England starts at the Chepauk in Chennai from February 5. The result of the four-match series will have ramifications in the World Test Championship table.