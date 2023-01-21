"It's a good opportunity for me to make runs and prove myself" - Ishan Kishan on batting in middle order

Despite a single-figure score in the first game, young Indian sensation Ishan Kishan sees playing in the middle order as an excellent opportunity. The keeper-batter has stated he wants to cash in on the opportunity and help India win as many games as he can.

Kishan, who came in for KL Rahul in the first ODI against New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad, struggled to get going.

The left-hander managed only five runs off the 14 deliveries he faced before nicking one off Lockie Ferguson's bowling to Tom Latham behind the stumps. However, the youngster impressed with his keeping skills.

When asked what it's been like to bat in the middle order, Kishan told the host broadcaster:

"I'm loving it as it's a good opportunity for me to make runs and prove myself by making India win. Overall, I see it as a great opportunity."

India took a 1-0 lead after the first ODI in Hyderabad with a 12-run win, surviving Michael Bracewell's assault to bring New Zealand back into the game from a hopeless position.

Bracewell joined hands with Mitchell Santner to add 162 for the seventh wicket to put the Kiwis in contention in pursuit of 350. Eventually, New Zealand fell inches short in the final over as Shubman Gill's 208 trumped Bracewell's innings.

"Strike rotation holds the key" - Ishan Kishan on the Raipur venue

Raipur Stadium will host its first international fixture. (Credits: Twitter)

Speaking about the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur, the 24-year-old observed that it's a massive ground and that hitting boundaries might not be as easy. He added:

"It's a massive ground; however, I feel it's a plus point for the batters as there are gaps available even if the ball don't go for boundaries often. Overall, it's similar to the square boundaries and the plan is to pick the gaps well. If the ball is there to be hit straight, you will, but strike rotation holds the key here."

The second ODI between the two sides will be the first-ever international fixture at the venue as it has only hosted IPL games so far.

