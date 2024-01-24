"It’s got to be a consideration for him how he looks after himself moving forward for the longevity of his career" - Andrew McDonald on Glenn Maxwell 

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald stated that all-rounder Glenn Maxwell must be careful of his choices moving forward, for the sake of his career. The experienced player was left embarrassed after passing out in Adelaide during a night out, leading to a brief hospitalization as well.

According to reports, Maxwell has already staged talks with McDonald as well as the chairman of selectors, Geroge Bailey, assuring them that it was an honest mistake. The matter is expected to be brought to a close, with the Cricket Australia (CA) not conducting any more inquiries. However, the incident comes across as a huge wake-up call for the all-rounder.

Maxwell was rested for the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies, but has returned to training and is expected to partake in the T20I series, beginning on February 9.

“I’ve spoken to Glenn, had a good chat to him yesterday around the incident, and him looking after himself has to be a consideration moving forward,” McDonald told SEN. “We’ve given him the opportunity to rest and rehab in that period of time and I suppose the lessons for him around that would be to take up his end of the bargain in that place and take care of himself."

“It’s got to be a consideration for him how he looks after himself moving forward for the longevity of his career, but we’ve also got to weigh into that with the way we manage him, and we feel as though this is best for him at this point in time," McDonald said

Having turned 35 in October 2023, it is safe to say that the all-rounder will be headed towards the final chapter of his international soon. Partaking in the 2025 Champions Trophy and the 2027 ODI World Cup could be a reality for Maxwell in the final stages of his career, but only if he plays his cards right.

"We want to see Glenn Maxwell playing cricket for the next three or four years for Australia. Can he get to the next World Cup in 2027 in South Africa? Who knows, but he’s a key player in our white-ball formats, and when he’s out there we’re a far better team," McDonald added

Maxwell's last competitive appearance came during the 2023-24 Big Bash League (BBL) season, where he led the Melbourne Stars. However, he relinquished the captaincy after the franchise finished sixth in the points table and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

"It’s an honest mistake and he needs to have a look at what he’s doing at his end" -Andrew McDonald

Another controversial incident surrounding Maxwell came in the aftermath of the 2022 T20 World Cup, where he suffered a horrific leg injury during a party. The fracture kept him out for a significant period.

However, the all-rounder returned to competitive cricket and had a solid 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. He also played a huge role in Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup-winning campaign.

“It’s an honest mistake and he needs to have a look at what he’s doing at his end, and is that the right thing to be doing at that time. Thankfully there’s no harm out of it. He’s well now and looks as though he will return to play in that West Indies series in those T20 games," McDonald concluded

Maxwell is bound to be an integral part of Australia's plans for the 2024 T20 World Cup as they aim to hold all three ICC titles simultaneously.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App