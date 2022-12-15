Australia's pace spearhead Mitchell Starc suggested that missing out on playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has left him slightly financially strained. However, he doesn't regret the decision, given his magnificent form in Test cricket.

Despite being one of the best new-ball bowlers going around, the New South Wales bowler hasn't played in the IPL since the 2016 edition.

The 32-year-old has repeatedly stayed away from the cash-rich league and lent more importance to keeping himself fit for international cricket. He has also not played in the Big Bash League (BBL) since the 2014-15 season.

The first man to 50 pink-ball wickets, not that he needed reminding

Speaking ahead of the first Test against South Africa, Starc said, as quoted by cricket.com.au:

"It's not been great for the back pocket. If I look at the last couple of years of Test cricket, that decision has certainly helped it. They've probably been my most consistent couple of years in Test cricket. Mentally and physically it's been hugely beneficial and probably paid for itself."

Starc highlighted that a slight mental shift has greatly helped him perform better as he started ignoring criticisms coming his way. He continued:

"I was someone who listened to and read everything. And then that year we had multiple broadcasters start (when Seven and Fox won the television rights for the 2018-19 summer), everyone coming in with radio and whatever, that's when it really doubled down on the noise and it really got away from me. That's where I learnt it was best to let things go and only worry about the groups that mattered most to me."

The left-arm paceman also has a significant milestone in sight at the Gabba and is four wickets short of becoming the seventh Aussie bowler to reach 300 Test wickets. He will also be the fifth Australian pacer to achieve the milestone.

"They're two of my closest mates" - Mitchell Starc on Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins

The New South Wales bowler further claimed that he has picked up a few tricks from his other two pace-bowling colleagues (Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins), underlining how closely the prolific quartet works to take wickets. He added:

"Picking up things along the way from Josh and Pat – it'd be extremely stupid of me if I didn't work closely with those two. They're two of my closest mates who are a couple of the best bowlers in the world. I've picked up a few thing along the way from them – we often talk about cricket and I've picked up a few things, whether it be the wobble seam or how they go about it. That's one thing our group does really well, but specifically the four of us bowlers who are extremely close."

Starc has so far picked up nine scalps in two Tests this summer against the West Indies.

