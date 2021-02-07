"It's hard to be a Rishabh Pant fan" - Twitterati disappointed as the left-hander gets dismissed in the 90s again

Rishabh Pant has been dismissed just short of his Test hundred yet again. This is the fourth time in his Test career that Rishabh Pant has been dismissed in the 90s.
The left-hander tried to hit off-spinner Dominic Bess over covers with the spin. However, the ball turned much more than he anticipated, and Pant failed to middle it.
Jack Leach took the catch comfortably in the deep. Pant trudged towards the dressing room, wondering what could have been had he played the shot with more control.
Fans on Twitter gutted with Rishabh Pant's dismissal
Although the fans understood that this is how the left-hander has always played, they were disappointed with his shot selection in the context of the game. Viewers were also distraught that he couldn't reach his first Test hundred on Indian soil.
They took to Twitter to express their disappointment but also praised Rishabh Pant for a sensational innings. Here is what they had to say:
England had Team India on the ropes at 73-4 when Rishabh Pant walked out to bat. Many were keen to observe how the left-hander would approach his innings, given how heavily the game was poised in England's favour.
However, Rishabh Pant made his intentions clear when he took left-arm spinner Jack Leach to the cleaners, smoking him for sixes over long-on and deep mid-wicket. While Cheteshwar Pujara continued playing the conventional way, Pant chose to put pressure on the England bowlers.
Both Pant and Pujara added 119 crucial runs for the fifth wicket and gave the hosts some respite. Just when it looked like it would be smooth sailing for Team India, Pujara got out in the unlikeliest of ways. Rishabh Pant soon followed, and the hosts are now in a position where they need to avoid the follow-on first.
With two local lads in Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin out in the middle, the hosts will hope for the duo to turn it around on day 4 of this first Test.Published 07 Feb 2021, 19:48 IST