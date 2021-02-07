"It's hard to be a Rishabh Pant fan" - Twitterati disappointed as the left-hander gets dismissed in the 90s again

Rishabh Pant has been dismissed just short of his Test hundred yet again. This is the fourth time in his Test career that Rishabh Pant has been dismissed in the 90s.

The left-hander tried to hit off-spinner Dominic Bess over covers with the spin. However, the ball turned much more than he anticipated, and Pant failed to middle it.

Jack Leach took the catch comfortably in the deep. Pant trudged towards the dressing room, wondering what could have been had he played the shot with more control.

Fans on Twitter gutted with Rishabh Pant's dismissal

Although the fans understood that this is how the left-hander has always played, they were disappointed with his shot selection in the context of the game. Viewers were also distraught that he couldn't reach his first Test hundred on Indian soil.

They took to Twitter to express their disappointment but also praised Rishabh Pant for a sensational innings. Here is what they had to say:

It's hard to be a Rishabh Pant fan. Cracker of a guy who gives heart attack. #INDvsENG #ENGvIND #ENGvsIND #INDvENG — Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_Rule) February 7, 2021

Rishabh Pant scored 91 after coming in at 73/4.



Before critisizing him for getting out in the way he did, do remember that Kohli + Rohit + Rahane scored 18 runs this innings.



Rishabh Pant is just 23 yrs old, playing his 17th test. Dhoni made his test debut at age 24.#INDvENG — Aditya (@forwardshortleg) February 7, 2021

Rishabh Pant Out in the 90s 4 times



92 vs WI at Saurashtra 2018



92 vs WI at Hyderabad 2018



97 vs AUS at Sydney 2021



91 vs ENG at Chennai 2021 (today)#testcricket #TeamIndia — Rajesh Khilare (@Cricrajeshpk) February 7, 2021

Just 25 runs has cost Rishabh Pant now three hundreds at home . And then there was Aus tour. But, it always better to have meaningful 90s and selfish-100s. Well played Pant once again in crisis situation. #INDvENG #INDvsENG — Vimal Kumar/विमल कुमार (@Vimalwa) February 7, 2021

Gotta feel for Rishabh Pant. He missed his 3rd consecutive century in India in Tests and all have been into the 90s. A tremendous 91 in serious need for team India, terrific innings comes to an end and missed another deserving century. — Adnan Khan 🇮🇳 (@Kh14245350Adnan) February 7, 2021

Only Rishabh Pant can break Sachin's record of most dismissals in 90s. #INDvENG — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) February 7, 2021

Only thing unfortunate today was.. Cheteshwar Pujara's wicket. Rest just got out by playing wrong shots.. I was expecting Rishabh Pant to stay on pitch as required by current condition of match.. But he is Rishabh Pant.. — Shailesh (@Shailes17026908) February 7, 2021

itna dukh to 7th me love letter reject hone pe nahi hua tha jitna #RishabhPant ke out hone pe hua h#INDvsENG #INDvsENG — saleem (@saleemh393) February 7, 2021

I sincerely wanted Pant to do his 💯

But deep down i knew he gonna end up on 90's😣

But he literally killed it today!!#RishabhPant #Pant — Shikha Tiwari (@Magics_In_Me) February 7, 2021

If you are one of those people blaming Rishabh Pant for throwing his wicket away, go and look when was the last time an Indian WK-batsman registered 80+ knocks in three consecutive Tests.



Get help if you still can't understand the impact of these knocks.#INDvENG — Prasenjit Dey 📰 (@CricPrasen) February 7, 2021

England had Team India on the ropes at 73-4 when Rishabh Pant walked out to bat. Many were keen to observe how the left-hander would approach his innings, given how heavily the game was poised in England's favour.

However, Rishabh Pant made his intentions clear when he took left-arm spinner Jack Leach to the cleaners, smoking him for sixes over long-on and deep mid-wicket. While Cheteshwar Pujara continued playing the conventional way, Pant chose to put pressure on the England bowlers.

Both Pant and Pujara added 119 crucial runs for the fifth wicket and gave the hosts some respite. Just when it looked like it would be smooth sailing for Team India, Pujara got out in the unlikeliest of ways. Rishabh Pant soon followed, and the hosts are now in a position where they need to avoid the follow-on first.

With two local lads in Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin out in the middle, the hosts will hope for the duo to turn it around on day 4 of this first Test.