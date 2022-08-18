"It's been an honour" - Virat Kohli relives 14 glorious years of international cricket with nostalgic Instagram reel

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli played his first game for India on this day (August 18) 14 years ago against Sri Lanka.

The rest, as they say, is history as he has gone on to break plenty of records and has dominated all three formats of the game.

Kohli took to his Instagram account to express how lucky he has been to represent his country for 14 long years. He posted a reel full of his personal as well as Team India's achievements over this period.

Multiple memorable moments made it into the video. A clip of him celebrating with Sachin Tendulkar after India's 2011 ICC World Cup win and his 'Gangnam Style' celebration after India's 2013 ICC Champions Trophy win stood out.

Here's what Virat Kohli captioned the video with:

"14 years ago, it all started and it's been an honour."

Over the last 14 years, Kohli has amassed 12,344 ODI runs, 8,074 Test runs and 3,308 T20I runs in 463 matches across all three formats.

Aside from his incredible exploits as a batter, he has also created some massive records as India's captain. Kohli has played a huge role in making the team a force to be reckoned with, especially away from home.

Will Virat Kohli reach the heights he hit once again?

There have been plenty of conversations about Kohli's failure to score a century in almost three years.

Although he has had several decent starts across formats, he simply hasn't converted them into that elusive 70th career century. Kohli also looked low on confidence during India's recent tour of England, failing to cross the 20-run mark in any of his innings across both the ODIs and T20Is.

Despite questions being raised about his place in the Indian team, the management and selectors have backed Kohli by selecting him for the Asia Cup. He has, however, been rested from the upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe and wasn't part of their recently concluded West Indies tour either.

In recent times, Kohli has been a victim of the standards he has set for himself and his team in international cricket. He will undoubtedly be raring to deliver the goods on the big stage once again during this month's Asia Cup.

