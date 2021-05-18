"It's hugely worrying for any cricketer"- Nasser Hussain on Jofra Archer's recurring elbow injury

Nasser Hussain has revealed his concerns about Jofra Archer's recurring elbow injury. The fast bowler recently missed out on England's squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand, which starts next month.

Jofra Archer recently returned to action in the County Championship for Sussex. However, he was unable to bowl more than five overs in the second innings.

With the T20 World Cup and Ashes set to come up later this year, former England captain Nasser Hussain is worried for his national side given the impact Jofra Archer could have at the two mega-events.

"It's hugely worrying for any cricketer. You don't want a recurring nature of an injury, especially a bowler and especially this lad. He is such a rare talent, an absolute gem. Even in the cricket we did see at Sussex last week, the ball he got Crawley out with was phenomenal. England will be desperate to look after him and get him right for that T20 World Cup and then, obviously, The Ashes. He can do things other bowlers can't - as long as he is fit. He needs to be fit," Nasser Hussain told Sky Sports.

Jofra Archer took three wickets against Kent on his return to the County Championship this month. However, after bowling 13 overs in the first innings, the 26-year-old could only bowl five overs in the second innings before pulling himself out of the attack, suggesting he had aggravated the elbow injury.

"We need Jofra Archer firing in all formats of the game" - England coach Chris Silverwood

Jofra Archer (R) with England Head Coach Chris Silverwood.

Chris Silverwood also recognizes the importance of a fit Jofra Archer and says they are keen to resolve the bowler's recurring injury issue once and for all, with crucial matches coming up across all formats.

"Jofra Archer is to see a consultant this week to understand the severity of his right elbow injury. We need to get this resolved once and for all to give him the best chance of being fully fit as we build up to an intense winter, which will include a T20 World Cup and the Ashes. We need him firing in all formats of the game," Chris Silverwood said today.

Jofra Archer last played for England in the 5th T20I against India earlier this year in March. The bowler then pulled out of the IPL, citing an elbow injury. The 26-year-old had seemingly recovered from his injury as he returned to action in a county game for Sussex earlier this month. But as things stand, Archer is set to be out of action for some more time.

