"It's humbling, it gives you perspective" - Mohammed Shami vows to make a strong comeback after shoulder injury

Team India were dealt a big blow just before their ODI series against Bangladesh as fast bowler Mohammed Shami injured his shoulder in the training session ahead of the first game in Dhaka on Sunday.

While Shami hasn't been ruled out of the entire Bangladesh tour, he will miss the ODI series and is currently working with the BCCI medical team at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

The BCCI took to Twitter to announce speedster Umran Malik as Mohammed Shami's replacement. Here's what the press release read:

"Fast bowler Mohd. Shami sustained a shoulder injury during a training session in the lead up to the ODI series against Bangladesh. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team at the NCA, Bengaluru and will not be able to take part in the three-match series. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umran Malik as Shami’s replacement."

The injury didn't stop Shami from taking to Twitter and assuring fans that he would come back stronger. He has dealt with several such injuries in the past few years and has managed to come back stronger every single time.

Here's what he tweeted:

"Injury, in general, teaches you to appreciate every moment. I’ve had my share of injuries throughout my career. It’s humbling. It gives you perspective. No matter how many times I’ve been hurt, I’ve learned from that injury and come back even more stronger 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻"

Mohammed Shami is definitely one of the most experienced pacers India have at the moment and they will hope that he recovers in time for the crucial Test series against Bangladesh.

India's updated ODI squad after Mohammed Shami's injury

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik

