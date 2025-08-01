"It's an injustice to Anshul Kamboj" - Former India cricketer questions seamer's non-selection for ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former India player RP Singh has opined that Anshul Kamboj has been unjustly dropped from the Indian team for the fifth Test against England. He highlighted that the seamer had limited time to prepare for the previous Test after being called as a replacement player.

Ad

Jasprit Bumrah and Kamboj made way for Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna in India's seam-bowling attack for the final Test against England at The Oval. After being asked to bat first, the visitors ended Day 1 (Thursday, July 31) at 204/6.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Singh reckoned that Kamboj has been unfairly left out of the Indian XI for the Oval Test.

"I feel Kamboj should have been in the team. It's difficult for any player when you are called on a flight and played after being given a day's break. He tried his best. He is a much better bowler than that. He was part of the Indian team because he has been doing well," the former India pacer said.

Ad

Trending

"He was part of the India A team. He was sent to the NCA and called back again. So he was probably lacking in preparation. This has happened with me. You are jetlagged, and you are asked to play the next day. Considering that, it's an injustice to Anshul Kamboj," he added.

RP Singh noted that Anshul Kamboj's pace, the only shortcoming in the seamer's bowling in the Manchester Test, would have improved at The Oval. He added that such treatment demoralizes a player who is India's future.

Ad

"It's difficult to understand someone else's thought process" - Ajay Jadeja on Prasidh Krishna being played ahead of Anshul Kamboj in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Prasidh Krishna had played the first two Tests against England. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, former India captain Ajay Jadeja was asked about Anshul Kamboj being preferred over Prasidh Krishna for the fourth Test, with the latter then replacing the Haryana seamer at The Oval.

Ad

"It's difficult to understand someone else's thought process. We can only guess from the outside. It could be two things. I don't know it's which of them. One is that you would remain if you perform well, or else you would be out. That's an obvious one that is seen," he responded.

The former India all-rounder opined that the conditions at the two venues could have impacted the selections, adding that it's fine if the players are aware of the reasons behind the change.

Ad

"The second one, which we might not know, is that a bowler's skill could be good on bouncy wickets, and the other bowler's skill could be good on seaming wickets. You see changes because of that as well. It's fine as long as there is an understanding within the team. It doesn't matter if you and I don't understand it, but the loss he (RP Singh) is talking about won't happen if Kamboj has understood it," Jadeja observed.

Anshul Kamboj registered figures of 1/89 in 18 overs in England's only innings in the fourth Test. Prasidh Krishna picked up six wickets at an average of 55.17 in the first two Tests against England.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news