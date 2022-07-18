"It's invaluable to have Hardik Pandya in the side" - Wasim Jaffer lavishes praise on Indian all-rounder

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has stated that the team management will be very pleased with the way Hardik Pandya performed in white-ball games against England.

He further threw light on the all-rounder's hot run in competitive cricket since this year's Indian Premier League. Jaffer lauded the Gujarat Titans skipper for his all-round heroics in the recently concluded T20I and ODI series in England.

He made these remarks while speaking on ESPNcricinfo in the wake of India's thumping five-wicket win in the third ODI against England on Sunday, July 17. The former opener also suggested that Pandya is an invaluable asset for the Men in Blue in limited-overs cricket. He said:

"Hardik Pandya has been on top of his game since the IPL. The way he has batted, bowled and how he led his side in the IPL, he's showing a very mature mindset.

We all know Pandya walks into the Indian side if he's able to bowl. But if he performs this well, he walks into any side pretty easily. It's invaluable to have him in the side in white-ball cricket. It will be very heartening for Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid to see him play like this."

The Baroda all-rounder claimed four crucial wickets in the ODI series decider and dented England's chances of registering an imposing total. Furthermore, he contributed significantly with the bat, scoring 71 runs off 55 balls under pressure.

hardik pandya @hardikpandya7 Thanks for all the love and support Amazing series winThanks for all the love and support Amazing series win 🇮🇳 Thanks for all the love and support ❤️ https://t.co/sJPR6fPMMV

"It's incredible to see these two guys stand up" - Wasim Jaffer on Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant's 133-run partnership in 3rd ODI vs England

Jaffer added that skipper Rohit Sharma would be delighted to see the likes of Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant step up when the side lost their senior batters early. He opined that while India have a star-studded top-order, the performances of the middle-order batters was a great sign.

He explained:

"When Rohit Sharma took on the captaincy, he said that he wanted to see how India respond when they are 10/3 because they rely so heavily on their top three.

He will be very, very happy with how Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant built that partnership after the side were 72/4. It's incredible to see these two guys stand up. Pandya has been tremendous with both bat and ball."

Speaking on the same show, Ashley Giles commended Pandya's efforts with both bat and ball. He spoke about how there are very few seam-bowling all-rounders in the world who can come up with such performances in white-ball cricket.

The former England spinner said:

"Hardik Pandya looks very excited and hungry about his cricket. To come out today with 4/24 and 71 runs in 55 balls, that's a pretty good day at the office for any cricketer.

In terms of all-rounders, there's going to be fewer with as much impact in the game right now, particularly in white-ball cricket. He's had a major impact in both the T20I as well as the ODI series."

The Rohit Sharma-led side were exceptional in the white-ball leg of their England tour. The side managed to clinch both the T20I as well as the subsequent ODI series 2-1.

