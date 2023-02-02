"It's all IPL" - Ian Botham concerned about Test cricket losing popularity in India

Former England all-rounder Ian Botham lamented the reducing popularity of Test cricket in India among fans and players. While the 67-year-old feels that the money coming from the Indian Premier League (IPL) is great, he feels it can't outlast Test cricket.

The IPL is perhaps the most popular franchise T20 competition and the highest-paid amongst all. The inception of the IPL in 2008 prompted other countries to start similar tournaments, forcing many players to become T20 globetrotters instead of playing for the national team.

Speaking to Mirror Sport, Botham warned that if players lose interest in Test cricket, then the format will cease to exist and that players, especially youngsters, must prioritize it. He said:

"You go to India now and they won’t watch Test cricket. It’s all IPL. They earn big money and it sounds great now, but how long do they think this is going to last? Test cricket has been around for 100 years plus, it’s not going to go anywhere."

"And if we do lose Test cricket, then we’ll lose cricket as we know it. It will become meaningless. To play a Test match is what every player should want to do."

In England, 21-year-old Will Smeed has given up red-ball cricket and has signed a white-ball-only contract with Somerset, intending to become the best limited-overs player in the world.

In Australia, the likes of Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Christian, and Tim David have grown to be marquee T20 cricketers without playing Test cricket.

"The simple reason he thinks ahead" - Ian Botham on Steve Smith playing for Sussex ahead of the Ashes

Steve Smith. (Image Credits: Getty)

The 102-Test veteran praised Australian batter Steve Smith's decision to play county cricket for Sussex before the Ashes series in England, stating that he understands the challenges lying ahead. Botham stated:

"To think that Australia go to India, they play four Tests over there with no warm-up game."

"They’ll play on totally different wickets to what they will in England, and the only player so far who realises that and has said ‘I’m going to play for Sussex’, is Steve Smith. Why’s he their best player? The simple reason he thinks ahead."

Smith will be available for Sussex for four County Championship games ahead of Australia's bid to defend the urn. The Ashes will begin on June 16, 2023, at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

