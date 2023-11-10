"It's just been one or two games where we slipped" - David Miller on South Africa chasing totals in 2023 World Cup

South African middle-order batter David Miller remains optimistic of them chasing totals in the 2023 World Cup, contrary to expectations. The left-handed batter stated that slip-ups in one or two games don't bother them.

While the Proteas have been exceptional in setting totals for the oppositions, they have struggled while chasing. Temba Bavuma's men lost to India and the Netherlands, while barely getting over the line against Pakistan.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of facing Afghanistan on Friday, the southpaw asserted that the players have the skill to chase totals and brushed aside any concerns.

"I think we have chased a lot of games in the past, and I don't think it's something that is a huge issue at all. The guys certainly have the skill and believe that we can chase anything. I think it's just comparing to what we have done batting first, which has been exceptional. We haven't been horrific chasing, it's just been one or two games where we slipped up, which is part of the game."

After conceding 326 against India at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, South Africa fell to their biggest ODI defeat. The Proteas were skittled for 83 as Ravindra Jadeja took a fifer.

"They've showed that they can compete" - David Miller on Afghanistan

David Miller. (Image Credits: Getty)

Miller also remains wary of Afghanistan, highlighting their growing confidence and their ability to run even the top teams hard. The 34-year-old added:

"They're a team that's certainly growing in confidence. They've showed that they can compete. I mean this World Cup they've done really, really well, beaten some big teams. That's the joy of the World Cup. You see different teams doing well...It's great to see and good for cricket."

The Proteas are almost certain to face Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the semi-finals.