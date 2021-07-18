"It's KulCha Day!" - Twitteratti reacts to India's playing XI for the first ODI against Sri Lanka

Mumbai Indians duo Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav have been handed debuts as India announced a strong playing XI for the first match of the ODI series against Sri Lanka. After two long years, fans will witness the reunion of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in Sunday's game.

It is the first instance of both wrist spinners playing together in an ODI since that fateful game against England at the 2019 World Cup in Birmingham.

India's Playing XI - Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (w), Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav

Sri Lanka's Playing XI - Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan

As expected, Prithvi Shaw was selected as the opener ahead of Devdutt Padikkal and Ruthuraj Gaikwad. Shaw's selection was well deserved as he performed brilliantly in the latest edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy and IPL 2021 phase one earlier this year.

Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav performed spectacularly in their T20I debuts against England in March. They will be hoping to replicate a similar performance in their ODI debut as well. Ishan Kishan also became the second player to make his ODI debut on his birthday.

Manish Pandey made his comeback into the side after a one-year gap. His experience should augur well for India in the chase today as he can anchor the innings well.

Fans took notice of the Indian playing XI and voiced their opinions on Twitter. Most were delighted to see Kuldeep and Chahal playing together in an ODI after a long time.

Users also sent good wishes to debutants Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. Some were furious about Sanju Samson's absence in the playing XI. But it was later reported that Samson had sprained a ligament in his knee.

Twitter reacts to Team India's Playing XI for the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka

