“It’s like the papers set by the school before the board exams” - Aakash Chopra reckons players disinterested in IND vs AUS ODI series

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra feels that both India and Australia seem disinterested in the ongoing ODI series and are only playing it because they are obliged to. Chopra compared the series to the papers that are set by schools before 10th standard board exams.

India will take on Australia in the third ODI of the three-match series in Rajkot on Wednesday, September 27. This will be the last match for both sides before the one-day World Cup to be played in India. The Men in Blue have already won the series 2-0.

Speaking on the eve of the Rajkot ODI, Indian captain Rohit Sharma revealed that only 13 players are available for selection for the match since some have been rested, a few have gone home and added that there is also some viral going around the team.

Reacting to the development, Chopra opined that the players don’t seem too interested in the series with the ODI World Cup just days away. He said [0:01] on his YouTube channel:

“Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are back for the third ODI, but many players are not there. Hardik Pandya has not come back, Shardul Thakur has gone [home] and Shubman Gill is also not there. Axar Patel is still not available. One really can’t understand what’ going on and how many players are there or not there. Mitchell Starc had come for the press conference, so he should definitely play. Then again, one is not sure, but it at least seems like he will play.”

Chopra added that players seem to be questioning themselves as to why they are even playing this series. The former Test opener elaborated:

“We are on the verge of the World Cup, but why is this game being played? Are you getting that feeling? From the behavior of both teams, one gets the feeling that they are asking - why are you making us play? What’s the reason? Can you please elaborate a little more? It’s like the papers that are set by the school before the board exams. You don’t feel interested. This bilateral series is like that. It’s happening, but one seems to be taking it seriously."

India beat Australia by five wickets in the opening ODI in Mohali and by 99 runs [DLS method] in the second one-dayer in Indore.

“Ishan Kishan can open” - Aakash Chopra

With Gill rested for the final one-dayer in Rajkot, Chopra backed Ishan Kishan to open the innings with skipper Rohit. He said:

“The good news is that both Rohit and Kohli are back. They have not played the first two games. Before that, they showed good form in the Asia Cup. The question is, who will partner Rohit in Shubman’s absence. Ishan Kishan can open as he is part of the World Cup.”

Kishan batted in the middle order in the first two ODIs and registered scores of 18 and 31.