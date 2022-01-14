"It's been a long journey" - Keegan Petersen after Man of the Series effort vs India

Young Keegan Petersen stood out with the bat as South Africa defeated India 2-1 in the three-match Test series. He played a valiant knock of 82 runs as the Proteas chased down 212 runs convincingly with seven wickets to spare.

With 112 runs required, the hosts rode on to Petersen's half-century followed by an unbeaten 57-run stand between Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma to chase down the total.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



What a special talent!



#SouthAfrica #India #SAvIND Keegan Petersen has also been awarded the Player of the Series award for his incredible performance in the entire seriesWhat a special talent! Keegan Petersen has also been awarded the Player of the Series award for his incredible performance in the entire series 🏆👏What a special talent! 🌟#SouthAfrica #India #SAvIND https://t.co/Wl4yNxONQS

Keegan, who is relatively new to the international area, showed exemplary grit and determination against the Indian pacers. The 28-year-old batsman came up the ranks, playing age-group cricket before making a mark at the highest level. Speaking after winning the Man of the Series award, Keegan Petersen said:

"It's been a long journey, I can't really tell the whole story right now. It's not been easy even coming into Tests; challenging wickets, changing conditions. I have had to deal with what has been in front of me. We've always had to tough it out against a high-quality bowling attack, high-quality team."

"I have had to stick to my guns and fight it out" - Keegan Petersen

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND Keegan Petersen has been awarded as the Man of the Match for his 50+ scores in both the innings Keegan Petersen has been awarded as the Man of the Match for his 50+ scores in both the innings 🙌#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND https://t.co/UzCPkXL7VY

Petersen finished as the highest run-scorer in the series, with 276 runs in three matches at an average of 46, which included three fifties. He admitted that it will take some time to process the feeling. Petersen said:

"I don't know how I feel, it hasn't sunk in yet. I'm happy, emotional but just grateful to have had the opportunity. I took every little positive I can from every innings and build on that. It's been a tough journey, not easy. I have had to stick to my guns and fight it out."

Petersen first made a mark in the Boland U-19 side before being promoted to the provincial team. He was named the Three-day Cricketer of the Year at CSA's annual awards for the 2013-14 season, where he finished with 965 runs at 48.25.

Also Read Article Continues below

Since then he has grown in stature and has represented Cape Cobras and Dolphins.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar