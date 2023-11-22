"It's a massive series for Rinku Singh" - Aakash Chopra on the IND vs AUS T20I series

Aakash Chopra feels the upcoming T20I series between India and Australia will be extremely crucial for Rinku Singh.

The 2023 World Cup finalists will square off in a five-match series, with the first game to be played in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. Rinku, who has smashed 75 runs at a strike rate of 208.33 in his two T20I innings, is part of the Indian squad led by Suryakumar Yadav.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the five T20Is present Rinku with a chance to stake a claim for a middle-order berth in a full-strength Indian side. He said (5:00):

"Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma - important players. It's a massive series for Rinku Singh, as was the previous one and the one before that because he has been consistently doing well. He scores runs while batting down the order."

The former India opener feels Tilak Varma will also want to put forth his case after narrowly missing out on a place in the World Cup squad. He elaborated:

"Tilak Varma also did well when he was given the job. The Ireland series was not good, if it had been good, he might have been in the World Cup's scheme of things. He might have even played in the final. You would have got a left-handed batter who could have bowled off-spin."

Varma has amassed 231 runs at a strike rate of 142.59 in nine T20I innings. His twin failures in the T20I series against Ireland in August potentially cost him a place in the World Cup squad, with Suryakumar Yadav being preferred ahead of him.

"You want Axar and Ravindra Jadeja to keep pushing each other" - Aakash Chopra on the series' importance for Axar Patel

An untimely injury cost Axar Patel a place in India's World Cup squad. [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra highlighted the significance of the series for Axar Patel and Washington Sundar. He stated (6:15):

"You are going with three spinners - Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi. Washi has problems with injuries. Axar also missed the World Cup unnecessarily. The focus will be on both of them. You want Axar and Ravindra Jadeja to keep pushing each other."

The reputed commentator reckons Shivam Dube might also get an opportunity to present his case as Hardik Pandya's backup. He explained (7:10):

"It will be an extremely important series for Shivam Dube. There are five matches. He might get to bowl a little as well. You don't get bowling in the IPL because of the 'Impact Player' rule. The truth is that you need a replacement for Hardik Pandya."

Among the seamers, Chopra believes the series is crucial for Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh. He reasoned that while the right-arm pacer hasn't made the most of his opportunities, the left-arm seamer might have been in the World Cup squad had he been at his best.

