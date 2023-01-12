"It's much more relaxed" - Hardik Pandya on going from captain to vice-captain

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has said that he has taken a backseat from captaincy duties with Rohit Sharma back at the helm to lead in the ODI series against Sri Lanka. However, he added that he's available to share his knowledge and experience whenever the team needs it.

With Rohit rested, the Baroda-born all-rounder captained India in the preceding T20 series against Sri Lanka, winning 2-1. Keeping in mind his recent captaincy exploits for India and IPL team Gujarat Titans, the Indian selectors decided to make Pandya the vice-captain for the ODIs.

In an interview before the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Kolkata, Pandya said:

"Obviously, now Rohit is back, so it's much more relaxed. I don't have to think much. There are people who are taking the right calls, so I can focus on my well-being and everything, but at the same time, trying to get involved and try to share whatever knowledge I have, making sure that if they require my help and advice, I'm always there."

The seam-bowling all-rounder hasn't fired with the bat this season yet, with 29 being his highest score in the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Mumbai.

"It's about getting the right load at the right time" - Hardik Pandya on bowling duties

When asked how his body felt after sending out nine overs in three T20Is, Pandya said that it felt good, as the management is not rushing him into anything and keeping his workload calculated, keeping in mind the 2023 50-over World Cup.

He elaborated:

"(Body is feeling) very good. We are following a plan where the workload and everything is constantly going up. But at the same time, everything is monitored properly because the World Cup is almost 6-7 months from here, so no point of pushing more now onwards."

Pandya continued:

"But at the same time, my body is ready to take that kind of load, and as I said, it's about getting the right load at the right game and slowly building it up and getting ready when my ten overs will be needed."

Despite facing an injury scare in the first T20I, the 29-year-old bowled at full tilt. Meanwhile, India lead the three-match ODI series 1-0 after winning the opening game against Sri Lanka by 67 runs in Guwahati on Tuesday (January 19).

