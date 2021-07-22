"It’s a nightmare situation"- Nasser Hussain on prospect of England players not being allowed to bring families on tour for the Ashes

England's cricketers face the prospect of staying four months away from home during their long tour Down Under for the Ashes later this year.

With reports suggesting that cricketers wouldn't be allowed to bring their families on tour, Nasser Hussain termed the situation as a 'nightmare.'

There is still uncertainty over whether English cricketers will be allowed to bring their families to Australia for the series, which starts in December.

England's multi-format players could face an even longer time away from their families with the upcoming tour to Bangladesh and Pakistan coming up, followed by the T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Speaking on Talk Sport, former England skipper Nasser Hussain sympathized with the players' situation and said:

"I would fully, fully support the England players. They have spent enough time in bubbles, enough time away from families. A lot of those cricketers have young families that they spend weeks away from in hotels and quarantined. I have a lot of sympathy with them.

"You play your best cricket when you are happy away from cricket. Not when you’re locked in a hotel room missing your wife and family. It’s not an easy situation, it’s a nightmare situation. England have been hardest hit because of the amount of time they’ve been on the road."

Any ENG player that pulls out of this Ashes, if they seriously can’t see their families for FOUR MONTHS, has my full backing.

Families are the most important part of a players make up. And even more so in the current climate!

FOUR MONTHS with no family on Ashes Tour? 🖕🏻 pic.twitter.com/boR9rwuzGh — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 22, 2021

As per reports in The Times, a number of English players have made it clear to their board that they will pull out of certain tournaments if their families aren't allowed.

"4 months away from your family is totally unacceptable" - Michael Vaughan sides with England players

Michael Vaughan

While some are of the opinion that the players should be ready to play in a marquee series like the Ashes irrespective of the circumstances, Michael Vaughan thinks the situation is totally "unacceptable."

The 46-year-old echoed similar sentiments to Nasser Hussain and had tweeted last month:

"Read reports today that England cricketers may not be able to have family members with them down under this winter .. Quite simply if they can’t they should call the Ashes off .. 4 months away from your family is totally unacceptable."

It remains to be seen whether the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) can come up with a solution before the Ashes. The first Test starts on December 8 in Brisbane at the Gabba.

Read reports today that England cricketers may not be able to have family members with them down under this winter .. Quite simply if they can’t they should call the Ashes off .. 4 months away from your family is totally unacceptable .. #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 22, 2021

Edited by Arjun Panchadar