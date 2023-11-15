"It’s officially end of free biryani for Pakistan! Bye Bye" - Top 10 funny memes as Pakistan end 2023 World Cup with thumping loss to England

Defending champions England ended their 2023 World Cup campaign on a high note, with a comfortable 93-run victory against Pakistan on Saturday (November 11) at Eden Gardens. England managed to secure their qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy with the win.

Pakistan, meanwhile, have failed to reach the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup yet again. They finished in fifth position in the points table with eight points from nine games. They have only qualified for the semis once, in 2011, over the past two decades.

After opting to bat first, England's batting unit performed well as a collective unit and took the side to 337/9 in 50 overs on a dry surface. Shaheen Afridi (2/72), Mohammad Wasim Jr (2/74), and Haris Rauf (3/64) were among the wickets but failed to contain the runs.

In a steep chase, Pakistan's top-order crumbled under pressure and collapsed to 191/9. Tailender Haris Rauf (35) played a cameo in the end and reduced the margin of the loss.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the one-sided encounter between England and Pakistan in the 2023 World Cup. They expressed their reactions through hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"Lots to reflect on, but nice to finish like this today" - England captain Jos Buttler after the win against Pakistan

At the post-match presentation, English skipper Jos Buttler reflected on his team's campaign in the 2023 World Cup, saying:

"Nice to put in a good performance and end the tournament, ultimately, a disappointing tournament. It sinks in more right now actually, feel more emotional about it right now. Lots to reflect on, but nice to finish like this today."

He added:

"We got off to a really good start, the guys in the middle set it up brilliantly at the end. That's the kind of thing we know we're capable of, haven't shown it enough. We should have been able to cope without Ben (Stokes) early in the tournament, lots of us haven't performed as we wanted to."

On the road ahead for the England team, Buttler continued:

"I think the drastic change of playing style isn't going to be like that from 2015. It's just about making sure we push on from here. There are a few things we need to change and build something new. Doesn't mean there'll be a major clear-out, it's about making sure we are a top team again."

