“It's okay, back yourself” - Musheer Khan opens up on chat with brother Sarfaraz after first-innings failure in Ranji Trophy 2024 final

Mumbai batter Musheer Khan has revealed that he received support from elder brother Sarfaraz after being dismissed cheaply in the first innings of the Ranji Trophy 2024 final against Vidarbha. Musheer stated that his brother asked him to back himself and play in the manner that he felt comfortable.

The 19-year-old was dismissed for 6 in the first innings of the Ranji Trophy 2024 final against Vidarbha at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He, however, followed it up with a resolute 136 in the second innings as Mumbai played themselves into a commanding position in the summit clash.

Speaking at the end of the third day’s play in the Ranji Trophy 2024 final, Musheer opened up on how his brother Sarfaraz boosted his confidence following his first-innings failure.

"I had spoken with bhai (Sarfaraz) earlier and he told me that this is a good opportunity for me in the final, with everyone watching. If I would make runs here, it would be better for me in the future," the youngster was quoted as saying by PTI.

"When I got out (cheaply) in the first innings, (he told me) it's okay, back yourself in the second innings and play your game. He told me to bat the way I found was comfortable," he added.

Expand Tweet

The right-handed batter hit 10 fours in his 326-ball knock before being dismissed lbw by Harsh Dubey. Musheer added 130 for the third wicket with captain Ajinkya Rahane (73) and 168 for the fourth wicket with Shreyas Iyer as Mumbai took control of the Ranji Trophy 2024 final.

“I try to not let the bowler settle down” - Musheer Khan

Musheer tends to move down the line of deliveries. He, however, played down the risk involved in the technique, asserting that he had practiced it a lot.

"When I was dropped from the Ranji Trophy (squad) last year, I got to learn a lot about the (need to) work on the technique. I have done a lot of preparations with abbu (his father Naushad), there still is a lot to do," Musheer said.

"There are some wickets where the ball keeps coming straight at you but one odd-delivery cuts (from the pitch), hence I try to not let the bowler settle down,” he added.

Expand Tweet

Courtesy of an impressive second-innings batting effort, Mumbai ended up posting 418 runs on the board. Set to chase 538 for victory, Vidarbha went to stumps on Day 3 at 10/0.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App