“It's okay, it's cricket” - Disappointed Yashasvi Jaiswal ready to learn from first-innings dismissal in Trinidad

Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal admitted that he was disappointed with the manner of his dismissal on the opening day of the second Test against West Indies in Trinidad on Thursday. He, however, asserted that he’s willing to learn from his mistakes and improve.

Jaiswal scored 57 off 74 balls, hitting nine fours and a six. He added 139 runs for the first wicket with Rohit Sharma (80 off 143 balls). The former, however, played a poor stroke to lose his wicket. He chased a wide delivery from Jason Holder and paid the price for the same.

At a press conference following the end of the opening day’s play, Jaiswal shared his thoughts on his dismissal.

"Of course I'm disappointed, but it happens in cricket. I've to keep learning and make sure what I can do the next time I come in that situation. It's okay, it's cricket,” he said.

BCCI @BCCI



Brings up a solid FIFTY off 49 deliveries.



Live - #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/I1iUDk5XvB Yashasvi Jaiswal continues his fine run from the 1st Test.Brings up a solid FIFTY off 49 deliveries.Live - bit.ly/WIvIND-2NDTEST…

The 21-year-old added that his aim is to bat for as long as he can and make significant contributions to the team's cause.

"Every time the desire is to ensure how well I can contribute and play well for the team. That's the thought in every match - to set a good platform for the team. Whenever I bat, I always try to bat for long," Jaiswal continued.

"There's of course disappointment when we get out. It's cricket, we need to keep learning what we can do next time. It's always a pleasure to play for the country, to enjoy the pressure, to enjoy the situation, enjoy the wicket, the environment," he added.

Jaiswal made a terrific Test debut in the first match of the series in Dominica, scoring 171 off 387 balls.

“Learning from them is incredible” - Jaiswal on interaction with seniors

Being a newcomer, Jaiswal has a lot to learn and he is lucky to have the likes of Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit around, apart from head coach Rahul Dravid.

On how he processes the plethora of information that he receives, the youngster revealed that he tries to analyze what is best for his game.

"Everyone has their own way of telling things, and everyone has experience. So I'll listen to everything that's said and see what suits my game and try doing that. If I'm around people who are experienced, and they are talking, there is some thought behind it. I really like to hear them and try seeing what suits my game and try to develop my game. Getting information, experience and learning from them - small stuff - is incredible," he elaborated.

BCCI @BCCI nd



Solid show with the bat from



* for @imVkohli

for Captain @ImRo45

for @ybj_19

* for @imjadeja



We will see you tomorrow for Day action!



Scorecard bit.ly/WIvIND-2NDTEST… pic.twitter.com/FLV0UzsKOT That's Stumps on Day 1 of thend #WIvIND Test!Solid show with the bat from #TeamIndia * for @imVkohlifor Captain @ImRo45for @ybj_19* for @imjadejaWe will see you tomorrow for Dayaction!Scorecard

India went to stumps on Day 1 of the Trinidad Test at 288/4, with Virat Kohli unbeaten on 87 and Ravindra Jadeja on 36.