"It's a private club that makes the laws of international games" - Indian legend makes huge claim on Rahul Dravid during IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI

Former India batter and legend Sunil Gavaskar made a massive claim regarding Rahul Dravid during the second ODI between India and England in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9.

Gavaskar, while commentating during the game, opined that the MCC should include former players in their decision-making, such as Rahul Dravid, Graeme Smith, and Ricky Ponting.

He argued that the MCC needs people who have had international playing experience, which according to him, appears to be lacking at the moment.

"The laws are changed by MCC. At the moment, the laws are with the MCC. It's a private club that makes the laws of international games all over the world. And I do believe that there should be some international experience there. Maybe some former captains should be there. Just giving a few names. Graeme Smith, Rahul Dravid – somebody who's been a recent coach. Ricky Ponting has been around. These are the people who I believe should be in that laws committee. You need playing experience over there and the committee that is there, I am not too sure there is international experience," Gavaskar said soon after Rohit Sharma was dismissed on 119 (via Hindustan Times).

India won the match with four wickets and 33 balls to spare to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Why did Sunil Gavaskar bring up Rahul Dravid's name in his arguement involving the MCC?

The MCC is charged with formulating the laws relating to international cricket games. In March 2022, the MCC changed the rule in which batters were allowed to exchange ends when the ball was hit in the air and one of the batters was caught out. According the new rule, the new batter walking in has to take strike.

Sunil Gavaskar questioned the need for this rule change during the second ODI between India and England. Arguing if there was a real need to change the crossing rule, he pointed out the importance of people with playing experience, such as Rahul Dravid, to be a part of the MCC.

"There's umpiring experience, Yes. Simon Taufel is there. But for any law to change, there needs to be some background. Like the playing conditions came in for two bouncers in an over, one bouncer in an over, or 90 overs in a day, there were reasons behind it. I don't know whether there was a reason to change this law that the non-striker would no longer be on strike if the players crossed ends and the batter who played the ball was out caught. I just think that was such an important television aspect too," he said (as per the aforementioned source).

The third ODI between India and England will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, October 12.

