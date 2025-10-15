“It’s only a question of whether they want it” - Former India cricketer’s huge statement on Kohli & Rohit’s future ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Former India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik has made a significant statement regarding the future of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli ahead of the ODI series against Australia. The three-match series is set to begin on Sunday, October 19 in Perth, marking Shubman Gill’s first assignment as India’s 50-over captain, succeeding Rohit.

In a video released on Cricbuzz’s YouTube channel on Wednesday, October 15, Karthik said that whether the two stars will feature in the 2027 World Cup ultimately depends on their own willingness. He added that given the way they have been preparing, both look set to be part of the mega event. He said:

“It is a long way away, but with these two players in it, it only adds to the value and depth that India has in terms of experience and, most importantly, as match-winners. For me, it's a no-brainer to have them. It's only a question of whether they want it, and by the looks of it, all they want to do is prepare for that 2027, a couple of years away, and the journey will start when they head to Australia after a long time.”

The 40-year-old further commented on former captain Rohit Sharma, highlighting that the Mumbai batter still aspires to win an ODI World Cup and said:

“First up, Rohit Sharma. I think from the moment he lost that 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad, his dream has been to be the captain of a team that wins a World Cup, which he achieved in 2024 in the Caribbean. But I think that fire is still burning. He wants to win a 50-over World Cup. He's retired from two formats. If you look at the stats of Rohit Sharma from the 2023 World Cup onwards, over a thousand runs at an average of 48, and we all know the kind of strike rate he plays at.”

The opening batter has played 273 ODIs, scoring 11,168 runs at an average of 48.76 with a strike rate of 92.80, including 32 centuries and 58 fifties, with a highest score of 264.

“You won't find better than Virat Kohli” - Dinesh Karthik’s massive praise for the star Indian batter

In the same video, Dinesh Karthik also heaped high praise on Virat Kohli, highlighting his ability to absorb pressure and perform in big moments. Karthik remarked:

“And then we have the master of chases, the king as they call him, Virat Kohli. If you look at Virat Kohli's stats post the 2023 World Cup, upwards of a thousand runs again at an average of 65, I don't think you need to say more than that. He brings experience to the table and, most importantly, cometh the hour, cometh the man. We've heard it a long time and we've heard it a lot of times as well, but that line definitely belongs to Virat Kohli in cricket.”

“If there's ever a batter who's played this sport and knows how to take on the big moments, you won't find better than Virat Kohli. As an Indian team, if you have to ask anybody, they'll say Virat Kohli is the kind of player you want because he knows how to be aggressive, but most importantly, if there needs to be some sort of pressure that needs to be absorbed, he's the man for you,” he added.

The Delhi-born batter has played 302 ODIs, scoring 14,181 runs at an average of 57.88, including 51 centuries and 74 fifties.

