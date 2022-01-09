"It's quite a bad injury" - Joe Root confirms Jos Buttler will miss the last Ashes Test

England captain Joe Root has confirmed that wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler will miss the last Ashes Test, scheduled to commence on January 14 in Hobart.

Incidentally, Buttler copped a painful blow to his left index finger during the taxing fourth Test that ended in a draw. Two more English cricketers, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes, also suffered injury blows, but are likely to recover ahead of the final showdown.

Speaking at the post-match ceremony, Joe Root said:

"Jos Buttler's going to be going home, quite a bad injury, a shame for him and the team. The way he stood up through the rest of the game is testament to his character."

Despite being injured, all three cricketers played their hearts out as England managed to save the Test match after three defeats on the trot.

Sam Billings, who was plying his trade in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL), has been added to the squad as a wicket-keeping cover-up for Jos Buttler. He is expected to join England's bio-bubble today.

"Proud of the determination and character in finding a way to get a result" - Joe Root

England, who came into the Sydney Test on the back of three consecutive defeats, wanted to regain their lost pride. Despite having their shoulders down, the English cricketers fought with determination to pull off a draw, which has made captain Joe Root extremely proud.

"It was really important [to see it through]. Been a difficult tour, we've found it tough, but proud of the determination and character in finding a way to get a result. Said we wanted to put some pride back into the badge and give something back to people at home," Root said.

Joe Root added:

"Still a long way to go as a team, but Jonny [Bairstow] played as well as he has in an England shirt, Zak Crawley looked very fluent. Guys have had injuries, so we showed a great amount of heart and character to come through. He's got a very good game, a simple technique that should stand up well. He's got the qualities to survive at this level."

Australia had their tail-up with the second new ball after their captain Pat Cummins removed Jos Buttler and Mark Wood in one over. The home side saw light of hope when Steve Smith dismissed Jack Leach but James Anderson negated the final over safely to put curtains on the nerve wrecking five-day theater.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava