"It's really frustrating" - Stuart Broad on Usman Khawaja's wicket off his front foot no-ball

Veteran England seamer Stuart Broad brushed aside any excuses for his expensive no-ball on Day 2 of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

Broad could've had Khawaja in the first over after England took the second new ball as he disturbed the stumps with a brilliant delivery from around the wicket. However, the third umpire adjudged that he had overstepped.

Speaking to the BBC's Test Match Special, Broad said England had a "really good day" and created enough chances but admitted the pitch is docile.

"It's really frustrating," he said. "I got tight to the line and it was a close decision. We did create enough chances to probably bowl Australia out today, but also, really it doesn't strike me as a sort of pitch on Day 2 where you would be looking to get 10 wickets in a day. We had a really good day. The game is nicely poised. We are 82 runs ahead, one or two wickets away from the tail."

Khawaja eventually finished unbeaten on 126 and will look to help Australia eclipse the remaining deficit of 82 on Day 3. He has also put on an unbroken 91-run stand with Alex Carey, who is batting on 52.

"England will be rueing four missed chances" - Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan highlighted that while the culture created by the Englishmen is nothing short of amazing, he rued the extra workload of the bowlers. As quoted by the BBC, he said:

"The freedom of the mind and the culture England have created is fantastic. I love it. But having the body prepared for longer periods, you only get that by playing cricket. England will be rueing four missed chances. On this pitch, which is very flat, my concern is their bodies. In that final session they looked jaded and this is their first day in the dirt of a five-match series over six weeks."

Aside from Broad's no-ball, Jonny Bairstow missed a stumping chance while Cameron Green was on zero and missed a few catches. While England declared their first innings in under 80 overs on the opening day, Australia have already batted more than 90 overs.

