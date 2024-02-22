"It's a scary proposition when he walks to the crease" - Australian head coach delighted with Tim David in their T20I setup

The explosive Tim David played an incredible cameo for Australia against New Zealand to help the visitors win a thrilling encounter on the final ball in the first T20I of the series in Wellington on Wednesday.

David smashed 31 runs off just 10 balls and head coach Andrew McDonald was thrilled to see the skill on display from the 27-year-old. The knock included a thrilling final ball where he drilled almost a yorker from Tim Southee towards the mid-wicket for a boundary.

Speaking to the reporters, here's what Andrew McDonald had to say about Tim David:

"It's powerful hitting, it's something different. We've seen some great death hitters over time and sometimes in opposition teams as well. It's a scary proposition when he walks to the crease for any opposition bowlers. I think the journey and the failures along the way build the player you see out there today."

Australian T20I skipper Mitchell Marsh looked on from the other end and hailed Tim David for his ability to hit good deliveries for boundaries.

Andrew McDonald on Australia trusting Tim David

McDonald was pretty vocal about how much Australia backed Tim David and understood that the role of a finisher would have failures along the way. David had a pretty poor BBL 2023/24 season for the Hobart Hurricanes, but the right-hander ever since has been able to repay the faith shown in him.

On this, the head coach stated:

"It takes a long journey. I think any time you're in those finishing roles, it's littered with failure across that journey. To be able to come through and out the other side, and when you get that opportunity as well to be in those situations and then take the opportunity, there's a lot of mental strength to it."

If David continues his hot run of form in the IPL 2024 season as well, Australia could have a trump card leading into the T20 World Cup in June later this year. The second T20I between Australia and New Zealand will be played on Friday (February 23) at Eden Park.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App