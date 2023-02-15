"It's still the pinnacle of the game" - Tim Southee reckons Tests are still priority for top players amid franchise cricket

New Zealand Test captain Tim Southee believes most cricketers today see red-ball cricket as the pinnacle despite franchise opportunities rising by leaps and bounds. The right-arm seamer also credited Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum for making the format exciting.

Stokes and McCullum has reversed England's fortunes dramatically in Test cricket, leading them to nine wins in their last ten matches. The duo also ushered England to a 3-0 sweep over Pakistan in their own backyard and are now eyeing a series win in New Zealand.

Speaking ahead of the first Test on Thursday, Southee said the anticipation for the upcoming series is evident, given the ticket sales. Hence, the 34-year-old sees Tests as the pinnacle and more relevant than franchise cricket.

As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said:

"Just look at the ticket sales for this series, there's still plenty of interest in Test cricket and that's exciting. For me, it's still the pinnacle of the game. Times are changing with franchise cricket and short-format cricket, but the majority of players still see it as the pinnacle."

He added:

"I think if you ask the majority of people they still see Test cricket as the pinnacle. Credit to Ben and Brendon and the way they've turned things around and made it exciting for people to come and watch and be part of it."

New Zealand selectors have ignored the urge to recall Trent Boult into the squad despite injuries to Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry. Head coach Gary Stead explained that Boult has chosen his path, but didn't rule out his return completely.

"It's exciting for him and his family" - Tim Southee ahead of Blair Tickner's Test debut

Blair Tickner. (Image Credits: Getty)

Southee confirmed right-arm seamer Blair Tickner's Test debut and expects to shine at the Bay Oval in the first match. He added:

"He's been around the group for a while now and had a taste in the one-day and T20 formats. It's exciting for him and his family for what should be a very special occasion. I played out here for Canterbury a few years ago and played against Tickner, he's a big fella. Runs in and hits the deck hard. Yeah, I think he loves to get into the contest."

Tickner, who has played nine ODIs and 17 T20Is, has 178 scalps in 61 first-class matches at 35.17.

