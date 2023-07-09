"It's theirs for the taking" - Glenn McGrath earmarks England to beat Australia on Day 4 at Headingley

Former greats Glenn McGrath and Michael Vaughan have backed England to get the job done on Day 4 of the 3rd Ashes Test at Headingley in Leeds.

The Englishmen require another 224 runs to make it 2-1 in the five-Test series. After bowling Australia out for 224, the home side raced to 27-0 in five overs bowled by Australia late on a rain-marred Day 3.

Speaking to BBC Sport's Test Match Daily, McGrath reckoned the pitch has enough to create 10 chances, but believes the hosts' tendency to score fast should work in their favour.

"The thing is, they score so quickly, so Australia need to be on their game first thing tomorrow, see what the overhead conditions are going to be like," he said. "I think that'll probably play a big part in what happens, but there's still enough in this pitch for the Australians. If we get enough balls in the right area, I think we can create 10 chances. The fact that they put on 54 for the last two (wickets) was a bit of a bonus – 250, it's there for Australia, but the way England bat, they love chasing, it's theirs for the taking."

Ben Stokes and Co. had already put Australia on notice when they gunned down 250-plus scores thrice on the trot against New Zealand last year. The Englishmen also registered their highest run-chase in the format by chasing down 378 against India at Edgbaston.

"England should have enough" - Michael Vaughan

England cricket team. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Vaughan feels the hosts should be confident of chasing it down unless some extraordinary meltdown takes place.

"England should have enough," Vaughan said. "In the last year, they've chased a total like this and more four times, so they're a good chasing side. They know how to do it. Australia will be hoping that the clouds are around. I don't think the forecast is for too many clouds. I think there'll be a bit of blue sky. Unless England make a lot of mistakes, and they have that in them too, I think they're going to have enough to chase down this target."

Travis Head top-scored with 77 for Australia amid tough batting conditions. Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland then produced a handful of edges towards the end of Day 3, but they didn't carry to the fielders.

