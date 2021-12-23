“It’s a team of 1.3 billion plus” - Sachin Tendulkar on being among most searched cricketers despite retirement

Sachin Tendulkar has thanked his "team of 1.3 billion plus", reacting to surveys that reveal he remains among the most searched cricketers even eight years after retirement.

Announcing the "2021 Year in Review for India" results earlier this month, Yahoo revealed that Tendulkar was at no.4 on the list of "most searched Indian sports personalities", after Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra.

A few days back, a report by Goal.com stated that Tendulkar is the third most admired sportsperson in the world. The results were based on a survey conducted by YouGov, a British market research and data analytics firm.

Responding to the love and affection that continues to be showered on him even though he retired from international cricket in 2013, Tendulkar thanked fans in an emotional message. Speaking on the chat show Backstage with Boria, the Indian legend said:

“My first thoughts would be - a big thank you for so much love and affection. Continue to do so. It means a lot. You have supported me throughout my career when I was playing cricket.”

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt



Merry Christmas to all of you! 🎄🎅 ✨ Boria Majumdar @BoriaMajumdar Was wonderful chatting with Santa @sachin_rt (got this video from the past). He continues being Santa in real life - spoke to him about not just cricket, but how he’s giving back as well. Stay tuned for Christmas special. #BackstageWithBoria 23 Dec 2pm. Was wonderful chatting with Santa @sachin_rt (got this video from the past). He continues being Santa in real life - spoke to him about not just cricket, but how he’s giving back as well. Stay tuned for Christmas special. #BackstageWithBoria 23 Dec 2pm. https://t.co/O3q5QIwf2q Christmas is a festival of happiness & each one of us in our own way can bring cheer to our communities!Merry Christmas to all of you! 🎄🎅 ✨ twitter.com/boriamajumdar/… Christmas is a festival of happiness & each one of us in our own way can bring cheer to our communities!Merry Christmas to all of you! 🎄🎅 ✨ twitter.com/boriamajumdar/…

Stating that his second innings post retirement is perhaps more important than his first on the cricket field, Tendulkar added:

“This is the second innings of my life. The second innings is equally important, or possibly more important than the first. That is because, in the first innings of my life, my team consisted of only 14-15 members. Here, it is a team of 1.3 billion plus. It’s a bigger team, so a bigger effort is going to be required. I am prepared to do that. And, anyone and everyone who is hoping to be a part of this team is most welcome.”

Sachin Tendulkar heaps praise on Mohammed Siraj

During the interaction, Tendulkar also shared his thoughts about the current generation and praised pacer Mohammed Siraj for trying out something new every time. The 48-year-old said:

“When he played last year in Australia when he made his debut in Melbourne, it never appeared like he was playing his first match. That was the maturity he showed. He builds up his spells so beautifully and thereon, he has not looked back. Every time I see him, there is something new that he introduces.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Siraj is part of the Indian Test squad, which is currently in South Africa. The Virat Kohli-led outfit will take on the Proteas in a three-match Test series, starting on Boxing Day in Centurion.

Edited by Samya Majumdar