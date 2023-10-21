“It's been a team that we've enjoyed playing” - Trent Boult ahead of New Zealand's 2023 World Cup clash against India

New Zealand’s seasoned left-arm pacer Trent Boult has stated that he expects the 2023 World Cup match against India in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22 to be a cracker of a contest. He also asserted that the Kiwis are confident of doing well as they enjoy playing against the Men in Blue.

Both India and New Zealand are undefeated in the World Cup so far, having won four out of four matches. The winning streak of the one of the two sides will end on Sunday. Significantly, India haven’t beaten New Zealand in an ICC event since 2003.

Speaking ahead of the India-New Zealand match in Dharamsala, Boult was quoted as saying by Reuters:

"They're [India] a powerful team, they cover all bases. They've been playing some good cricket but it's been a team that we've enjoyed playing. Nothing changes from our point of view really. It's about going out there and being positive and doing the things that work well."

The 34-year-old added that while India are familiar with the conditions, they will feel the pressure just as much as any other batsman or any other bowler.

“Not to get too far ahead of ourselves and stay in that moment and play the game as it unfolds is probably a key message. Both undefeated, I'm sure it will be a cracker," Boult asserted.

India have so far beaten Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh in their four matches. New Zealand, on the other hand, have registered wins over England, Netherlands, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

“We understand the intensity's going to go up a little” - Boult on crowd for IND vs NZ match

New Zealand have played their 2023 World Cup matches in front of relatively quiet crowds so far. But that will definitely change on Sunday when they come up against the hosts. Boult admitted that intensity in Dharamsala will be a different, but added that they will look to stick to their plans. He said:

"India in India, it doesn't get much bigger than that. Our games so far have been relatively quiet crowds, some people attending, but we understand the intensity's going to go up a little bit here and there might be a firework or two. But hopefully they're for us.

"(We're) looking forward to going out there, showcasing what we can do and just picking up where we've left off," he concluded.

Expand Tweet

Boult has claimed five wickets in four matches at an average of 29 and an economy rate of 4.14.