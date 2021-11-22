"It's a tough schedule for them" - Brendon McCullum after New Zealand's T20I whitewash against India

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum rued the tough schedule as one of the main reasons behind the Black Caps downfall in the three-match T20I series against India.

The Kiwis, who defeated India in the 2021 T20 World Cup, completely surrendered against a makeshift Indian team under the leadership of newly-appointed T20I captain Rohit Sharma.

Despite the tight schedule, Brendon McCullum stated that New Zealand would be disappointed with their performances in India. Speaking to SENZ Breakfast, the former wicketkeeper-batter said:

"The Black Caps were a bit frustrating, but it’s a tough schedule for them to bounce straight out of a (T20) World Cup Final and then head over to India and take on a team over there, but they’ll be disappointed with their return no doubt."

New Zealand played four games in eight days, including the high-profile T20 World Cup 2021 final against Australia in Dubai. They traveled the next day to India before playing three matches with a gap of one day each.

"Not many guys actually put up their hand to be honest" - Brendon McCullum

#INDvsNZ Most T20I runs against Left Arm Pacers431 - Martin Guptill 419 - Rohit Sharma*363 - Aaron Finch360 - T Dilshan341 - Virat Kohli Most T20I runs against Left Arm Pacers431 - Martin Guptill419 - Rohit Sharma*363 - Aaron Finch360 - T Dilshan341 - Virat Kohli#INDvsNZ

The New Zealand side, who were without their regular captain Kane Williamson, couldn't pose any threat to the hosts in the three games.

Opener Martin Guptill was the only one who showed some intent with the bat in the top-order, but it was not enough to guide the Kiwis to a win.

"Not many guys actually put up their hand to be honest. Probably only (Martin) Guptill, was probably the only one who will walk away from that tour really content that he sort of made a fist of the conditions," Brendon McCullum said.

Guptill accumulated 152 runs from three matches, including two half-centuries, but lacked support from his teammates.

With the T20Is done and dusted, the Kiwis will now gear up for the two-match Test series which will mark the beginning of New Zealand's campaign in the World Test Championship.

