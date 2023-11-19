"It’s not to turn up and listen to the Indian crowd cheer on Kohli" - Nasser Hussain on Australia players' mindset ahead of 2023 World Cup final

Former England captain Nasser Hussain feels Australia will not be weighed down by the massive occasion and turn up all guns blazing in the 2023 World Cup final at Ahmedabad on November 19.

In a mouth-watering clash featuring the world champions in five of the last six ODI World Cups, India and Australia will look to win their third and sixth titles, respectively. While the Men in Blue have been unbeaten through the tournament after 10 games, the Aussies have won eight consecutive outings after losing first two games.

Both teams won contrasting semi-final clashes against New Zealand and South Africa to set up the blockbuster encounter.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the grand finale, Hussain felt several players in the current side being part of the 2015 World Cup title run and Australia's rich history means anything short of a victory would be non-negotiable.

"Australia know how to win tournaments. Seven players were there in 2015 and a lot of them would have grown up seeing great Australian sides win World Cups. That is what you are expected to do as an Australian cricketer. It’s not to turn up and listen to the Indian crowd cheer on Kohli, you are expected to turn up and win World Cups and that’s the only thing Cummins and his side will have in their mind," Hussain said.

Team India defeated Australia in the league stage meeting between the sides by six wickets at Chennai.

The teams also played in two bilateral series against each other, with each side triumphing over the other 2-1.

"Like that about an individual in a team or a leader is that you can turn things around" - Nasser Hussain on Pat Cummins

Cummins has led the side manfully to eight straight wins.

Nasser Hussain praised Australian skipper Pat Cummins for rejuvenating himself and the side after a dismal start to their 2023 World Cup campaign.

Despite coming in as among the favorites, the five-time champions were brushed aside by India and South Africa in their opening two games, raising several questions about Cummins as a leader.

However, the 30-year-old has led the side to a brilliant turnaround of winning eight consecutive games since.

"It’s not about what happens to you, it’s about how you react to what happens to you. He was under pressure in the Ashes and when they lost the first two games here, there were talks about Cummins also because his personal form wasn’t great. I like that about an individual in a team or a leader is that you can turn things around and I think he has," said Cummins.

Apart from picking up 13 wickets in the tournament, Cummins has played vital roles with the bat in Australia's thrilling wins against Afghanistan and the semi-final against South Africa.

"The fielding display that they put on against South Africa was poor, they lost that game and then they have reacted brilliantly. India might have won 10 on the bounce, but Australia have won eight on the bounce and Cummins’ own game has improved and with him the team," added Cummins.

Earlier in the year, Pat Cummins led Australia to victory in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India.

Should Australia win the 2023 World Cup final against India, it will be their third ICC title in the last two years, following their 2021 T20 World Cup and the 2023 WTC title.