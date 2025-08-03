"It doesn't seem like the pitch has become flat suddenly" - Aakash Chopra on India's chances heading into Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that England shouldn't chase down a 374-run target in the final innings of the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He reasoned that the Oval pitch hasn't become flat suddenly.

England ended Day 3 (Saturday, August 2) at 50/1 in their second innings, needing 324 more runs to win the game. India were bowled out for 396 runs in their second innings earlier in the day.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener opined that England won't find it easy to chase the 374-run target.

"England are 50/1, and Siraj's 'siu' celebration came. Zak Crawley has been sent back home. 324 runs, where is this match going? Has the pitch become flat or do we have chances to win? The runs can be scored, but it won't be easy. It doesn't seem like the pitch has become flat suddenly," he reasoned.

Chopra reckoned that India should win the game as a target close to 400 shouldn't be chased in such conditions.

"I think India are ahead in this game. They should win this match. There is no logic for 375 runs to be scored. Of course, a heavy roller might be taken, and then the pitch might play well for a little while. The playing conditions have gotten slightly better, but they are not the conditions where you would say nearly 400 should be scored in the last innings. So I am saying, go India go," he observed.

England lost Zak Crawley's wicket to the final ball of Day 3, bowled by Mohammed Siraj for a 36-ball 14. India might need only eight more wickets to register a win, considering Chris Woakes is unlikely to bat.

"If they are unable to beat them, it's considered a failure" - Aakash Chopra on expectations from India

India registered a resounding 336-run win in the second Test against England. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that India are potentially the only team that is expected to win in alien overseas conditions.

"If we end this series at 2-2, I would definitely want to say one thing, and would keep reiterating it until you agree with it fully. India are the only team that is expected to go to England and beat them. If they are unable to beat them, it's considered a failure," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that teams like England and Australia aren't expected to win when they play a Test series in India.

"We compete in Australia and we are asked to compete in South Africa as well. We do that in England as well. Is there any team in the world that is going with such expectations? Do we think even once that Australia or England would win when they come to India?" Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra highlighted that there is no backlash in England and Australia when they lose away series in India, which used to be the case with India earlier. While acknowledging that India won't win all series, he noted that Shubman Gill and company have fared well in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy despite being in the midst of a transition.

