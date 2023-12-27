It didn't seem Virat Kohli was away from red ball cricket for six months: Vikram Rathour

Team India batting coach Vikram Rathour stated that Virat Kohli is at a stage in his career where he does not need to practice a lot. He made the comment after the former India captain went into the Centurion Test with just one proper net session.

35-year-old Kohli did not feature in the three-day intra-squad practice game played at Tuks Oval in Pretoria. He had sought leave for a personal reason.

On Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test, Kohli looked in good form during his knock of 38 until he got an excellent swinging delivery from Kagiso Rabada that squared him up and forced him to nick the ball behind the wickets.

Analyzing the batter’s performance, Rathour said at the press conference after Day 1 of the Test match:

"The stage of his career Virat (Kohli) is, I don't think he needs a lot of practice. He bats a lot and trains a lot. So, if he practiced a few days less, doesn't matter much. We saw, how well he was playing. It didn't seem he was away from red ball cricket for six months. It's a good sign.”

Kohli hit five fours in his 64-ball knock, adding 68 for the fourth wicket with Shreyas Iyer (31 off 50) after the visitors lost their first three wickets for 24 runs.

“It was always going to be challenging” - Rathour on India being asked to bat first

The start of the Centurion Test was delayed due to wet conditions. Overnight rain and the track being under cover for one-and-half days meant that things were not going to be easy for the side batting first.

India were asked to take first strike after South Africa won the toss. Admitting there was a challenge on offer, Rathour stated:

"It was always going to be challenging. The weather was an issue. The wicket was under cover for a day or more than that. It was always going to be challenging as batting group. We would have loved to have couple of more wickets in hand. But we have done reasonably well.

"Post lunch, Rabada bowled an exceptional spell. We have to try and add as many runs as possible but as we have seen historically, this wicket deteriorates," Rathour concluded.

While Rabada claimed 5/44 for South Africa from 17 overs, KL Rahul held fort for India with 70* off 105 balls.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App