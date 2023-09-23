“It seemed like the future of India was batting” - Aakash Chopra on Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill’s excellent opening stand in Mohali

Former India batter Aakash Chopra praised Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill for their brilliant opening stand in the first ODI against Australia in Mohali on Friday, September 22. While hailing the duo, he said that the partnership gave a glimpse of the future of India’s batting.

The Men in Blue beat the Aussies by five wickets in the opening ODI of the three-match series on Friday. Bowling first after winning the toss, Mohammed Shami claimed 5/51 as Australia were held to 276. Gaikwad and Gill then added 142 for the first wicket in 24.1 overs to lay the foundation for a successful chase.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra shared his thoughts [6:15] on the wonderful opening stand and was particularly impressed by the batters’ correct technique. He said:

“Ruturaj Gaikwad gets very few opportunities. His chances will be few and far in between till Rohit Sharma is playing and Shubman Gill is there with him. If someone is injured or rested, he could get an opportunity. When Ruturaj and Shubman were batting, it seemed like the future of India was batting. Both are correct batters and are easy on the eye. They don’t play agricultural shots or manufacture strokes."

“Gill was absolutely sensational. The dominant manner in which he batted, he is really making a name for himself as a very good player. It was an outstanding opening partnership,” Chopra added.

While Gaikwad struck 10 fours in his 71 off 77 balls, Gill hit six fours and two sixes in his 63-ball 74. Both batters were dismissed by leg-spinner Adam Zampa. India slipped to 185/4 in the chase, but skipper KL Rahul (58* off 63) and Suryakumar Yadav (50 off 49) ensured victory for the hosts, adding 80 for the fifth wicket.

“To play an international match with my family watching was special” - Gill on playing in Mohali

The first ODI on Friday was Gill’s first international game in Mohali. Speaking after the win, he said that it was his dream to play an international match at the venue. The opener told Jio Cinema:

“I was 7 years old when we came to Mohali for the first time. Since I had seen so many matches here as a spectator, it was a dream for me to play an international match in Mohali. I'd played a couple of IPL matches but to play an international match with my family watching was special.”

Having taken a 1-0 lead, India will look to clinch the series in the second ODI in Indore on Sunday, September 24.