"He showed the maturity of a cricketer who has played 70-80 ODI matches" - Kamran Akmal praises Suryakumar Yadav

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal was all praise for India after they managed to win the second ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, even after losing six wickets at 160 in a chase of 276.

Akmal particularly applauded the skill and composure shown by Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar in the tricky chase.

Kamran Akmal opined that Suryakumar Yadav set up the game for India by playing an effortless innings and did not look like a newcomer to the international cricket arena. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:

"The way Suryakumar Yadav batted, it was unbelievable. He showed the maturity and composure of a 70-80 ODI matches player. His vast experience of playing domestic cricket augured well for him. He played authoritatively during his stay at the crease but unfortunately got LBW at a crucial moment."

India's maturity, professionalism & mindset helped them get the better of Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI: Kamran Akmal

Kamran Akmal felt that Team India's experience and maturity assisted them in chasing down the target after a top-order failure.

It was the first time since 2015 that India finished a chase successfully without a fifty-plus score from any of the top three batters in the line-up.

The 39-year-old said:

"Credit to the Indian team. To win on the Sri Lankan soil with the young team and new coaching staff is a commendable job. Also, they did it against the regular side of the home team, which is not an easy task.

"India played very well on this tour, especially in the second ODI. Even after losing six wickets at just 160, they still managed to win the game from that dire situation."

Kamran Akmal then concluded by saying:

"Sri Lanka has improved their overall game from the previous contest and performed well, but batsman let the team down again. The batsmen got out at the wrong time after getting set.

"Avishka Fernando should have converted his 50 into a big one. Chamika Karunaratne played well in the end and finished well. The Indian bowlers did not look threatening to take wickets but bowled tight lines and controlled the run flow."

