"It seems they are too far behind" - Aakash Chopra on India's struggles on Day 1 of WTC final

Aakash Chopra feels India have fallen behind the eight ball at the end of Day 1 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Rohit Sharma and Co. restricted Australia to 76/3 at the start of the second session after asking them to bat first at The Oval on Wednesday, June 7. However, they failed to pick up a wicket thereafter as the Aussies ended the day at 327/3.

While reviewing the day's play in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that India have ceded the advantage of getting to bowl first on a helpful track, elaborating:

"Won the toss, wanted to bowl first, did that as well, picked up two wickets in the first session too, but what after that? You have picked up three wickets in total in the entire day. The third session actually took the game slightly in Australia's favor."

The former Indian opener added:

"It's not that you don't win matches after conceding 500 runs. There was an Australia match which we won in Adelaide, I was also a part of that, but it is not easy. This Indian team has done that in the past, they have done mighty things but at this moment, it seems they are too far behind."

Chopra pointed out that he reckoned Australia were slight favorites heading into the game. He highlighted that Pat Cummins and Co. are now significantly ahead, saying the game is almost 60-40 in their favor.

"He has not only scored runs in this WTC cycle but his strike rate is also sky-high" - Aakash Chopra lauds Travis Head's knock

Travis Head scored a belligerent unbeaten century.

Aakash Chopra heaped praise on Travis Head for taking Australia to an advantageous position:

"Steve Smith was not looking very fluent but Travis Head was alongside him. Travis Head's story is very interesting. Travis Head is actually batting beautifully. He has not only scored runs in this WTC cycle but his strike rate is also sky-high."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Head's attacking approach allowed Steve Smith to play conservatively:

"He is someone who dominates. He was looking for fours continuously, which allowed Steve Smith to take his time, that he is there and will manage. He scored a century and is still batting on 146. He is hitting at a strike rate of 93."

Head (146* off 156) was the dominant partner in his unbroken 251-run fourth-wicket partnership with Steve Smith (95* off 227). The left-handed batter smashed 22 fours and a six and was quick to pounce whenever the Indian bowlers erred slightly in line or length.

