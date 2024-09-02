"It seems like he has run slightly ahead among the Fab 4" - Aakash Chopra on whether Joe Root is the greatest Test batter of the modern era

Aakash Chopra has analyzed statistically whether Joe Root is the greatest Test batter of the modern era. He compared the former England captain's numbers with the other three members of the Fab Four - Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson.

Root has amassed 350 runs at an average of 116.67 in four innings in England's ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka. The right-hander scored a century in each innings of the second Test at Lord's.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra questioned whether Root's recent phenomenal run makes him the best Test batter of the current generation.

"He (Root) is an incredible player. He has struck 34 Test centuries and it seems like he is stealing a march over his compatriots (contemporaries). It seems like he has run slightly ahead among the Fab Four. Is Joe Root actually the greatest Test batter of the modern era? There was a time when everyone was going equal but after that, he has just stolen a march," he said (0:05).

The former India opener noted that the foursome are almost at par in terms of centuries although Root is far ahead on the half-century count.

"If we look at the overall numbers, Joe Root has played the most Test matches. 34 centuries in 145 Tests - that's Joe Root. 29 centuries in 113 Tests - that's Virat Kohli. Kane Williamson has scored 32 centuries in 100 Tests, his strike rate (centuries per Test) seems the best to me. Steve Smith has played 109 Tests and he too has scored 32 centuries," Chopra observed.

"However, there is a very important metric where Joe Root has run ahead of the rest. 34 centuries, of course, but along with that 64 half-centuries. The others might have better conversion rates because Kohli has 30, Kane has 34 and Steve Smith has 41. 64 half-centuries, 34 centuries - these are serious numbers," he added.

Chopra pointed out that all four have impressive Test numbers at home, with Williamson outshining the rest.

"Kohli is averaging 60 at home, which includes 14 centuries. Root is averaging 55. Kane has an average of 66 at home and Smith has an average of 62. Everyone has dominated at home. Kane Williamson is the best among them and we say it's slightly difficult to bat in New Zealand," he elaborated.

Chopra noted that Kohli has an overall average of 60.05 in India despite playing on tough pitches in the last few years. The former India captain has aggregated 4,144 runs, including 14 centuries, in 50 Tests on home soil.

"Joe Root's numbers are not bad actually" - Aakash Chopra on the England batter's record in India

Joe Root scored a double century in the first Test against India in Chennai in 2021.

Reflecting on the four batters' records in away conditions, Aakash Chopra noted that Joe Root and Steve Smith have outperformed Kane Williamson on Indian soil.

"I will start with India. Joe Root's numbers are not bad actually. He has played 15 matches, an average of 45 with three centuries and six half-centuries. Kane Williamson in India - that's not very good because he has an average of only 33 with one century. Steve Smith has an average of 50 with three centuries. So Joe Root and Steve Smith are almost neck and neck," he said (4:45) in the same video.

On the flip side, the cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that Root has been found wanting in Australia.

"Now let's go to Australia. Joe Root gets a beating here. His average becomes 35 and he hasn't hit even one century in Australia to date. That's a big blip in his career as opposed to Virat Kohli, who has struck six centuries and has an average of 54. Kane Williamson has an average of 42 with two centuries," Chopra elaborated.

However, Chopra pointed out that the England batter has performed better than Virat Kohli in New Zealand.

"If we talk about New Zealand, Root is stealing a march. He has played nine matches and scored at an average of 52 with two centuries. If we see Kohli here, his average becomes 36 and has scored only one century in four matches. Steve Smith has also scored only one century in four games but his average is 52," he observed.

The 46-year-old added that Root and Kohli have better numbers than Smith and Williamson in South Africa.

"South Africa - Joe Root has scored only one century but has an average of 50. Virat Kohli also has an average of 50 (49.5) but he has scored two centuries. Kane Williamson has fallen behind here as well, an average of only 21. Kane Williamson in India and South Africa - it's not that great. Steve Smith in South Africa - 41, he is also falling behind slightly," Chopra stated.

Chopra concluded by opining that contrary to Michael Vaughan's suggestion through a social media post, the overall numbers indicate that Root cannot be termed better than Kohli. He added that while Root is undoubtedly one of the greatest batters, Kohli and Smith are not that far behind.

