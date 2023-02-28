"It seems like he only wants to occupy the crease" - Wasim Jaffer on KL Rahul's batting approach in IND vs AUS Tests 

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has criticized KL Rahul's batting approach in the Border-Gavaskar series so far. The wicket-keeper has scored only 38 runs across three innings and was dismissed by an off-spinner on each occasion.

The wicket-keeper batter's place in the Test playing XI is under serious threat due to his poor form. Shubman Gill's eager wait on the sidelines, coupled with the fact that KL Rahul was removed from his vice-captaincy post, does not bode well in his favor.

Opining that the intent to score runs and show aggression is missing from KL Rahul's game, Jaffer said on his YouTube channel:

"I am not happy with KL Rahul's batting approach. It seems like he only wants to occupy the crease. the run-scoring, aggressive approach is missing. If he plays the 3rd Test, he should look to score runs rather than just occupying the crease. I think that will help him overcome this lean patch."

The team management have backed KL Rahul despite his low string of scores. His last fifty came during the tour of South Africa in early 2022. He has largely cemented his place in the ODI setup but has lost his footing when it comes to red-ball cricket.

"For KL Rahul, a break might do wonders" - Wasim Jaffer

Amid Rahul's poor form, several have suggested the Karnataka-born player could venture back into the domestic circuit or take a break altogether for a brief while.

Agreeing that a break would benefit KL Rahul and get him out of the slump, Jaffer said:

"I would go with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill for the third Test. I would like to see Gill open because he is in good form and you want your in-form players to play. For KL Rahul, a break might do wonders. When runs are not coming, a break might refresh him."

Rohit Sharma did not rule KL Rahul out of contention for the third Test against Australia during the pre-match press conference. The unfortunate manner of his dismissal in the second innings of the second Test could prompt the management to award the player another chance to prove his worth.

The third Test between India and Australia will take place at the Holkar Stadium in Indore from March 1 onwards.

