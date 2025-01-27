"It seems now we missed him slightly in the BGT" - Aakash Chopra on all-rounder's place in India's squad for IND vs ENG 2025 Tests

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Shardul Thakur would be in contention for a place in India's squad for the Test series against England later this year. He noted that the seam-bowling all-rounder was potentially missed in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25.

Nitish Kumar Reddy, who played all five Tests, was the only seam-bowling all-rounder in India's squad for the tour Down Under. Thakur, who scored 51 and 119 and registered figures of 2/39 in the first innings in Mumbai's recent Ranji Trophy clash against Jammu and Kashmir, might be in the selectors' thoughts for the five-Test series against England starting in June.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener was asked whether Thakur deserves a spot for the Test series against England.

Trending

"It seems like he will come as well. It seems now we missed him slightly in the BGT. He is fired up a little, doesn't have an IPL contract, and is out of the team. He bowls decently and is a crisis man with the bat," he replied (16:00).

Chopra added that Thakur has performed well in England previously and is an all-rounder who can hold his own with the ball.

"He scored runs recently and in both innings. He almost made his team win. One man alone cannot make his team win, but he was good. He has also done well in England previously. So Shardul Thakur is in the race for England. You need to play bowlers who can bat but also do proper bowling," he observed.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that there was a lot of pressure on Jasprit Bumrah during BGT 2024-25, with the Indian bowling spearhead's back giving up ultimately. He added that although many memes are created on Shardul Thakur, he does the job for the team.

"Both aren't playing a lot of first-class cricket" - Aakash Chopra on whether Mayank Yadav and Umran Malik should play Tests for India

Mayank Yadav has represented India in three T20Is. [P/C: BCCI]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra was asked whether Mayank Yadav and Umran Malik should play Tests for India.

"While that is correct, both aren't playing a lot of first-class cricket. Mayank Yadav is playing very little and Umran Malik was specially sent to play. He was told he won't be considered if he doesn't play. We want their names to be there in the Indian team's next generation of fast bowlers because they are fast, and you cannot teach pace to anyone," he responded (10:55).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the two speedsters need to prove themselves in first-class cricket to be considered for Tests.

"Either you are a fast bowler or you are a medium pacer. They have the pace but they will have to play first-class cricket regularly. Play an entire season and pick up 50-55 wickets, you will be there in the Indian team in all three formats. If your body is not going to last a Ranji Trophy season, you will break down as soon as you reach international cricket," Chopra elaborated.

Mayank Yadav has played a solitary first-class game, that too in 2022. Umran Malik has picked up only 16 wickets in 12 first-class games and hasn't played in the Ranji Trophy this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news