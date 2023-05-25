"It is not too serious" - James Anderson declares he will be fit for 2023 Ashes

England pacer James Anderson has declared that he is on his way to regain full fitness ahead of the 2023 Ashes series. He revealed that he is recovering well from his groin injury and is increasing his workload gradually.

The 40-year-old suffered a groin injury during Lancashire's County Championship fixture against Somerset earlier this month. In four matches in County Championship division one this season, Anderson has taken 16 wickets at 20.30.

Speaking to The Telegraph, the 179-Test veteran said he hopes to increase his workload at Lancashire before joining the Test squad on Sunday ahead of the encounter against Ireland. He also brushed aside any notions of missing the Ashes.

"It [groin injury] is good. It is not too serious. I have been back bowling and running and confident I will be fit and firing soon. The idea is to try and step it up here at Lancashire over the next couple of days and then meet up with England on Sunday and see where I get to.

"I am in the squad for the Ireland Test but we have to make a call on that nearer to the time. Yes definitely [he will be fit for the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston]. It feels really good and as if it has reacted to treatment."

"No issues running and bowling again" - James Anderson

James Anderson. (Image Credits: Getty)

The Lancashire bowler, who bowled only four overs during the 2019 Ashes series, added:

"I have no issues running and bowling again and just keeping my fingers crossed I can carry on going as I have been and will be ready for the Ashes."

The Ashes series starts on June 16 at Edgbaston. England haven't held the urn since 2015.

Ben Stokes and Co. will start their season with a one-off Test against Ireland, starting on June 1 at Lord's. The selectors have announced the 15-man squad to face Ireland.

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

