It was a simple jerk, but Rishabh Pant cried immediately due to pain: NCA physiotherapist opens up on cricketer's rehab journey  

Thulasi Yuvaraj, a physiotherapist at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, has revealed that Rishabh Pant screamed in pain after his stretcher experienced a small jerk during the initial stages of his rehabilitation following his car accident. Yuvaraj added that the incident made him realize the severity of Pant's injuries.

Pant suffered multiple injuries in a horrific car accident on the morning of December 30, 2022. He checked into rehab at the NCA following surgery. After being away from competitive cricket for more than a year, the keeper-batter is set to return to action in IPL 2024.

In part two of the special video series titled 'Miracle Man' on bcci.tv, NCA Physiotherapist Yuvaraj recalled an incident from the early days of Pant's rehabilitation, which had left the player in tears.

"When we came to know he had an accident, our head of Sports Science, Nitin bhai (Nitin Patel) told us we need to take care of the initial stage of rehab. The first thing I could notice is he was having severe pain. The ward boy was trying to push the stretcher towards the room and it slightly hit the pathway. That time, he (Pant) screamed with so much pain," Yuvaraj said.

"It was just a simple jerk. He felt so painful, he cried immediately. Then I realized something big has happened," he added.

Pant has begun training for IPL 2024. Videos and pictures of his practice sessions are being widely shared on social media.

"That confidence in him made us give our 100 percent" - Yuvaraj hails Pant's mental resolve

While Pant's road to recovery was a challenging one, Yuvaraj noted that the keeper-batter's positive attitude towards regaining fitness made their job a bit easier and encouraged them to give their best.

"That mental strength, that confidence in him also made us give our 100 percent in doing the rehab part for him. Doctors were of the opinion he might take up to two years. Once he came to NCA, it was like a progressive phase for him," Yuvaraj commented.

Meanwhile, Nishanta Bordoloi, strength and conditioning coach at the NCA, said that watching Pant come to the academy for rehab was an emotional moment for him.

"He came to NCA once he was able to walk and everything. I literally had tears in my eyes because it was like seeing my boy get up and come back out of nowhere," Bordoloi said.

Pant last represented India in a Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur in December 2022, just a few days before his horrific accident.