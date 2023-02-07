"It slowly got worse and worse and went on for some time" - Jack Leach remembers his illness during the 2019 New Zealand tour

England left-arm spinner Jack Leach recounted his days from the previous New Zealand tour when he contracted sepsis which made him exceptionally weak ahead of the two- match Test series. However, the veteran spinner said he has moved past it and wants to create happy memories.

Leach, who was part of England's 16-man squad played only in the first Test in Mount Maunganui and missed the second due to the effects of sepsis. The Somerset spinner also contracted the flu ahead of the subsequent South Africa tour and returned home early.

Speaking ahead of the first Test against New Zealand on February 16th, the 31-year-old remembered his time at the hospital and that those memories returned walking past the same hotel. As quoted by the Daily Mail, Jack Leach said:

"It was food poisoning but it turned into sepsis and because the medication I take for Crohn's weakens my immune system it really attacked my body and I couldn't fight it off. I was on a drip in hospital and was having anti-biotics in the other arm.

"It slowly got worse and worse and went on for some time. Those bad memories came back when I walked into this hotel again today but that's all in the past and I'm having too much fun to get sick again now."

The talented spinner bagged figures of 47-7-153-2 in Mount Maunganui, while New Zealand won the game by innings and 65 runs. The second Test in Hamilton ended in a draw.

"I'm relishing how much fun it is to win games" - Jack Leach

Jack Leach further stated that Ben Stokes' backing has done him a world of good and helped him thoroughly enjoy his game. He added:

"It has been probably the most important thing for me, that backing and the feeling that I belong here. I know at some point someone else may come along who's better than me and will take my place.

"That will be absolutely fair enough so in the meantime I'm just trying to enjoy it as much I can and do as well as I can for the team. I view things slightly differently now. I'm relishing how much fun it is to win games and I want to contribute to us winning those games."

Leach had a successful tour of Pakistan, picking up 15 wickets as England won the series 3-0.

