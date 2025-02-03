“It was such a special day for all of us” - Bollywood superstar picks two memorable matches after IND vs ENG 2025 5th T20I

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was present at the fifth and final T20I between India and England at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2. He spoke about two of his most memorable cricket matches.

In the fifth T20I, India delivered an exceptional performance, posting a massive total of 247/9 in their 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma was the standout performer, scoring an impressive 135 off 54 balls, the highest individual score by an Indian in T20Is.

In reply, England never quite got going and were bowled out for just 97, handing India a dominant 150-run victory. With this comprehensive win, India sealed the series 4-1.

Following the match, the BCCI shared a video on their social media platforms where Aamir Khan picked two of his most memorable matches.

The 59-year-old actor chose the 2011 ODI World Cup final at the Wankhede Stadium as his top pick, where India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets to win the title after 28 years. He also named Sachin Tendulkar’s retirement match in Mumbai in 2013 as his second-most memorable game. He said (via BCCI's X handle):

“I think my most memorable match would probably be the 2011 World Cup final that India won. It was such a special day for all of us, and no one will ever forget that day. The second most memorable match for me was when Sachin retired. I was actually here (at Wankhede Stadium) for that game too.”

The Bollywood star added that Sachin was his favorite player and someone he had always looked up to.

“Sachin is someone I've been a huge, huge fan of. I think the one person I truly look up to is Sachin. He’s my number one favorite cricketer and always will be," he added.

Sachin Tendulkar retired from international cricket in 2013 and still holds the record for the most runs across formats — 34,357 runs in 664 matches, including 164 fifties and a record 100 centuries.

“We even had a moment in the movie Lagaan” - Aamir Khan on the India-England rivalry

Aamir Khan featured in the iconic Bollywood film ‘Lagaan,’ set during the British Raj, where a farmer takes on a challenge from the British captain to defeat his team in a game of cricket, with the prize being a tax exemption for his village for the next three years.

The 59-year-old laughed about how England were portrayed in the movie. He also mentioned that he had been closely following the T20I series. In the same video, he said:

“It’s been a real joy to watch the games. I was watching the recent India-England matches. We even had a rivalry moment like in the movie Lagaan (with England). From the movie Andaz Apna Apna, he (Aamir doesn't mention a specific name) could use the line from Crime Master Gogo: "Ankhein nikal ke gotiya khelunga" when referring to the opposite team.”

Meanwhile, the action moves on as India will face England in a three-match ODI series, starting Thursday, February 6, in Nagpur.

