"It started as a niggle, maybe there is a bit more to it" - Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul missing the 4th IND vs ENG Test

Aakash Chopra reckons KL Rahul's injury is more than a niggle, which it was initially reported to be, considering that he is missing a third consecutive Test.

Rahul was initially ruled out of the second Test between India and England after complaining of pain in his right quadriceps after the first game of the five-match series. Although he was expected to be back in action in the third Test, he missed that game and has now been ruled out of the fourth Test starting in Ranchi on Friday, February 23.

Reflecting on the development in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra noted that Rahul's injury seems to be more serious than originally anticipated.

"They were saying that KL Rahul would be available for the next match and then the match after that, the third and the fourth Test, but now he could probably be available for the fifth, we don't know as of now. So, it started as a niggle, maybe there is a bit more to it. You and I will never know," he said (2:55).

The former India opener observed that Rahul's absence will likely give Rajat Patidar another chance to prove his credentials.

"Since he is not available, it means there will be no change in the Indian XI as far as the batting lineup is concerned. So it's a golden opportunity for Rajat Patidar to score runs, or else it could be a problem," Chopra stated.

Patidar managed only 46 runs at an average of 11.50 in four innings in the second and third Tests. He scored 32 runs in his debut innings in Visakhapatnam but hasn't reached the double-digit mark after that.

"Whether you play Mukesh Kumar or Akash Deep, play a spinner" - Aakash Chopra

Mukesh Kumar didn't look too threatening in the only Test he has played in the ongoing series. [P/C: Getty]

While acknowledging that he hasn't seen the Ranchi pitch yet, Aakash Chopra opined that India might be better off playing Axar Patel instead of either Mukesh Kumar or Akash Deep.

"In bowling, whether you play Mukesh Kumar or Akash Deep, play a spinner because there isn't going to be much help for fast bowlers here. I have not been to Ranchi yet, I am going, but a spinner in Axar Patel is sitting outside," he elaborated (5:45).

"So Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin can be your four spinners plus Mohammed Siraj - play with that. It won't make a difference. The rest of the team can be same to same," the cricketer-turned-commentator added.

Chopra reckons India have rested Jasprit Bumrah for the fourth Test as they would need him more for the final game in Dharamsala. He added that the pitch in Ranchi is likely to be slow and won't have much assistance for the seamers.

