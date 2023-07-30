“It steeled me up to make me the competitor I am” - Stuart Broad reflects on being hit for six sixes by Yuvraj Singh

England fast bowler Stuart Broad has stated that being hit for six sixes in an over by Yuvraj Singh steeled him up to made him the competitor that he is today. The 37-year-old reflected on one of the toughest moments of his cricketing career after announcing his retirement on Saturday, July 29 following Day 3 of the fifth and final Ashes 2023 Test at The Oval.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj famously hammered Broad for six consecutive sixes in an over in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. The latter recovered from the pounding and went on to become one of the most successful bowlers in Test cricket.

He is currently the fifth-highest wicket-taker in Test matches, with 602 scalps at an average of 27.66. At a press conference following the end of the third day’s play at The Oval, Broad reflected on how being hit for 36 runs in one over by Yuvraj impacted him. He stated:

“Yeah, it was obviously a pretty tough day. What would I have been: 21, 22? [22] I learnt loads. I pretty much based a whole mental routine through that experience knowing that I was left very short as an international performer in that moment. I'd rushed my preparation. I didn't have any sort of pre-ball routine. I didn't have any focus, particularly, and I started building my 'warrior mode' that I call it after that experience.

“Ultimately, of course, I wish that didn't happen. I think what really helped me was it was a dead rubber, so it didn't feel like I'd knocked us out of the World Cup or something. But I think it steeled me up to make me the competitor I am to this day and has driven me forward a huge amount,” the fast bowler added.

Sky Sports Cricket @SkyCricket



Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain praise for Stuart Broad after he announced he'll retire after the conclusion of the fifth Ashes Test pic.twitter.com/oBhtiuzxSa "He's chosen his moment wisely and he can look back with a great deal of pride at a fantastic career"Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain praise for Stuart Broad after he announced he'll retire after the conclusion of the fifth Ashes Test

Apart from Test matches, Broad has represented England in 121 ODIs and 56 T20Is, claiming 178 and 65 scalps respectively.

“Jimmy will carry on, definitely” - Stuart Broad

In a stellar Test career, Broad has formed a terrific combination with James Anderson, who has claimed 690 wickets in red ball cricket for England. There has been talk about the latter’s retirement as well. The man himself has asserted that he wants to carry on. Speaking about Anderson, who is celebrating his 41st birthday on Sunday, July 30, Broad said:

“Jimmy will carry on, definitely. He is feeling really good and fresh, and there's a bit of a break after this series, then an India tour, where he has got a fantastic record. Ultimately, I think it never felt quite right for the two of us to go together. We needed some sort of crossover - not that it really came into my decision-making.

“I was delighted to hear that Jimmy was going to keep going and carry on, because it's nice that there will be one half of that partnership still within the changing room, until it sort of gets passed over when Jimmy decides his time is up,” the England pacer concluded.

Sky Sports Cricket @SkyCricket



Have Stuart Broad's antics during The Ashes crossed a line? pic.twitter.com/ncaQpm9agm "He is the type of person that would walk into your kitchen and open the fridge!"Have Stuart Broad's antics during The Ashes crossed a line?

Broad was unbeaten on 2 as England reached 389/9 at stumps on Day 3, having gained a massive lead of 377 runs.