"It was more of a tactical move" - Nasser Hussain weighs in on Ravindra Jadeja's promotion in the batting order

From fans to experts, everyone was in disbelief watching Ravindra Jadeja come out to bat ahead of Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant in the fourth Test against England at the Oval on Thursday.

The dismissal of Cheteshwar Pujara saw Jadeja arrive in the middle. The all-rounder looked in sheer discomfort with the swinging deliveries posing all sorts of trouble for him. The ploy didn't work for India as Chris Woakes dismissed Ravindra Jadeja cheaply.

Sony commentators suggesting that Rahane may not have been ready to come out, may be at a toilet break. But the question was how or why was Jadeja ready to walk out at the time? #ENGvIND — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) September 2, 2021

Weighing in on the same, former England captain Nasser Hussain stated it was a well thought out plan on India's part. Speaking to Sony Sports at lunch, Hussain said:

"I don't know the reason. I heard the debate over whether Ajinkya went to the loo. But Jadeja was ready, so he must have been told. So it was more a tactical move."

"They must have wanted a left-hander in. He is a very fine player. He has got 3 triple hundreds in first-class cricket. The balance of the side still looks a little wonky in England," he added.

Ravindra Jadeja, who had impressed batting with the tail, managed to score only 10 runs at the Oval before he was snared by Chris Woakes.

"Ajinkya Rahane was possibly on a loo break" - Sunil Gavaskar on Ravindra Jadeja's promotion

Meanwhile, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar came up with an absurd reason, stating that Rahane could be on a possible loo break which forced India to send Ravindra Jadeja ahead.

"Ajinkya Rahane came in and sat and put on his gloves. He may have been on a toilet break. Maybe they didn't want to send Pant. Maybe he has been demoted down the order. Jadeja has batted longer in this series than Pant," Gavaskar said on the Sony Sports Network.

Ajinkya Rahane talks to head coach Ravi Shastri

However, former cricketer Ajay Jadeja raised a valid point stating that sending Ravindra Jadeja could be an indication that the management is losing faith in Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane.

"I am just thinking what Ajinkya Rahane is going through. One of your best batsmen, vice-captain of the side. Even before he has walked in, it's like Rahane has almost got a signal, saying 'we're not too sure about you'," Jadeja said.

"It could be the left-hander combination but I am just thinking in terms of someone who is uncertain with not a lot of runs. Before you walk in, you have got Ravindra walking ahead of you and there will be some time, whenever he walks in he is going to be thinking about it," he added.

Speaking of the game, India bounced back with three wickets at the end of the day's play. After posting 191 runs batting first, Jasprit Bumrah removed both England openers before Umesh Yadav picked up the prized wicket of Joe Root. The hosts currently trail by 138 runs in the first innings with seven wickets remaining.

