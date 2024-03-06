"It was Tendulkar and Laxman and Dravid, and it was kind of like, 'How am I here?'" - Kane Williamson recalls debut ahead of momentous 100th Test

Star New Zealand batter Kane Williamson has recalled being bewildered on his Test debut to be involved in a match featuring his heroes like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and VVS Laxman ahead of his 100th Test outing.

The 33-year-old made his Test debut against India in Ahmedabad in 2010 and scored a breathtaking 131 in his maiden innings. Despite the game ending in a draw, Williamson displayed incredible technique against spin right away that had fans and experts awe-inspired.

Talking to reporters ahead of his 100th Test, Williamson fondly recalled his debut game and the feeling of playing in a match involving his cricketing heroes.

"I remember walking out and looking around the field and seeing all my heroes. I used to love playing backyard cricket as a youngster, and all those guys were in that team that I would try and select. It was Tendulkar and Laxman and Dravid, and it was kind of like, 'How am I here? I'd better start watching the ball and try and compete," said Williamson.

"It was quite surreal. I remember being quite eager to try and get into the opposition's dressing room and chat to some of those guys if I could. Then a few grey hairs later and [after] a number of different experiences over that time, there's not been many days - probably any - where I haven't tried to improve and get better as a player," he added.

Ninety-nine Tests later, Williamson continues to churn out centuries for fun by recently becoming the fastest by innings to score 32 tons.

With 8,675 runs, the champion batter is New Zealand's all-time leading run-scorer in Tests at an incredible average of over 55.

"The Test Championship final is something that stands out" - Kane Williamson

India v New Zealand - ICC World Test Championship Final: Reserve Day

Kane Williamson picked the 2021 World Test Championship (WTC) final win against India as the standout moment of his 14-year Test career.

Having fallen agonizingly short in the 2019 ODI World Cup final, the Kiwis bounced back to triumph in the inaugural WTC edition against India by eight wickets in Southampton. While captaining the side, Williamson played a vital role with 49 and 52* in the summit clash.

"The Test Championship final [against India in 2021] is something that stands out for a number of different reasons. But it's a journey, and the highlights aren't there without the other. They're all experiences that you value and learn from. To perhaps reflect on hundred of those, it's something I never could have imagined," said Williamson.

The 33-year-old will become only the fifth New Zealand cricketer to play 100 Tests after Ross Taylor, Daniel Vettori, Stephen Fleming and Brendon McCullum.

Williamson will achieve the proud landmark when he steps onto the field for the second Test against Australia in Christchurch on Friday, March 8. New Zealand trail the two-match affair 0-1 after their 172-run defeat in the series opener in Wellington.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App